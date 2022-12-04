President of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation resigns

The president of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has stepped down from her role.

After Mandana Dayani announced she was leaving her post, Prince Harry and Meghan said they would take over the running of the not-for-profit enterprise.

The couple said they would now take “full lead” of their Archewell Foundation and Ms Dayani, 40, will not be replaced.

It is believed she has been at the helm of the couple’s media and charitable empire for less than 18 months. She ran the day-to-day operations.

Ms Dayani’s departure comes after a trailer promoting the couple’s Netflix docuseries was released on Thursday.

“Ms Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership," a spokesman said.

“Ms Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully.

“Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”