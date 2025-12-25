Bethlehem’s midnight mass places Gaza at centre of Christmas prayers

Vatican’s Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa told worshippers at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem that suffering in Gaza endures despite a halt in Israel's war, but hope is still present.
Hundreds of faithful had packed the pews long before the Christmas midnight mass service began, filling the ancient space with murmurs, anticipation and prayer.
Security was tight ahead of the arrival of senior Palestinian officials and foreign dignitaries, with scout leaders, who had led marching bands through Bethlehem earlier in the day, now stationed at the church’s narrow doors, checking tickets.
Clergy dressed in white chanted steadily throughout the service, largely in Latin and Italian, as diplomats were ushered to the front rows and their security details stood watch from the back. A stir rippled through the crowd when Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh entered the church, following a day of reports suggesting Israeli forces might block his arrival in Bethlehem.
Amid the movement and protocol, worshippers reacted in quieter ways, some visibly tired by the length of the service, others watching the unfolding arrivals with interest, and some were moved to tears.
Shortly after 11pm, the congregation was pressed to the sides of the aisle to make way for the procession of Cardinal Pizzaballa, who paused every few steps to bless the crowds as he moved towards the altar.
In his sermon, delivered more than an hour later, the patriarch said he sensed a return of life and joy to Bethlehem.
“I felt a very beautiful atmosphere in Bethlehem today,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said. “After a long period, I felt the joy and the sound of life, the feeling and spirit of Christmas. I hope that the world will see the other side of the Holy Land, which is not only conflict and war, but life and joy and commitment to life and joy.”
Turning to Gaza, which he visited last week, he said that while the war had stopped, its human cost remained stark.
“Despite the cessation of the war, suffering is still present in Gaza,” he said. “Families live in the rubble, and the future appears fragile and uncertain.”
Yet, he added, Christmas still carried a message of renewal for Gazans.
“The wounds are deep, yet here, too, the proclamation of Christmas resounds,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said. “When I met them, I was struck by their strength and desire to start over, their ability to rejoice again, their determination to rebuild devastated lives from scratch.
“I think they are really having their own special Christmas of new birth and life right now. They are a beautiful testimony to us today.”
For two years, visitors could walk through the Church of the Nativity and enter the grotto with barely another soul in sight. With a ceasefire now in place in Gaza, the crowds have returned, and Bethlehem was once again feeling the Christmas spirit.
“Honestly, I feel amazing,” said Selene Nastas, 17. “It's refreshing to go back and [see] everything becoming normal again.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”