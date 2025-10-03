Thousands of protesters join Italian strike for Gaza flotilla

A general strike in Italy in support of the Gaza aid flotilla disrupted trains and caused chaos for commuters on Friday with a second day of demonstrations in Rome.

Demonstrators condemned the treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla that sailed to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has reported famine conditions after nearly two years of war.

The strike, called by the USB and CGIL unions, follows demonstrations on Thursday in several cities around the world, including in Milan and Rome, where some 10,000 people marched from the Colosseum.

Protesters marched again Friday morning in Rome to the vast plaza outside the central train station of Termini, where services were cancelled or delayed up to 80 minutes, and in other cities.

Among the crowd - estimated at over 10,000 by Italian news agency AGI - was Giordano Fioramonti, 19, protesting along with fellow university students and professors.

"It's also our civic duty to show how angry and unhappy we are with what is happening in the world, with our government, to show our support for the flotilla, especially for Palestine, for the Gazans who are being killed, tortured and massacred," Mr Fioramonti told AFP.

“Today, one million Italians will be left stranded on trains alone,” Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told the Mattino Cinque television show. Commercial traffic was blocked at the port of Livorno, local media reported.

In Milan and other cities, travellers experienced similar delays and cancellations. National railway Trenitalia warned that the strike would run until 8.59pm.

A sea of people clapped and waved the Palestinian flag in Milan as they made their way through the streets, carrying a massive banner reading: "Free Palestine, Stop the War Machine."

Israel frees Italian politicians

The strike began as Italy's foreign ministry announced that four Italian parliamentarians had been released by Israel after being arrested in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's siege of Gaza.

The two members of the Italian parliament and two members of the European Parliament were due to arrive back in Rome on Friday, the ministry said.

Flotilla organisers said the Israeli navy had intercepted 42 vessels this week, while officials said more than 400 activists were detained. The last ship set sail on Friday.

Palestinian supporters at a protest in Parliament Square, in central London. AP Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Barcelona protest against Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Reuters Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Tunis. EPA A rally in Rome in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla. AP Protesters near the Israeli embassy in Athens. Reuters People gather in front of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul in protest at the interception of the Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla. AP Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Colombia's capital Bogota. Reuters A firework explodes above police during protests in Bologna, northern Italy, after the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid to Gaza was intercepted by Israel. AP Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles. Reuters Pro-Palestinian protesters at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters A pro-Palestinian demonstrator is held by police during a protest in London. AP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the national strike while at an EU meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday.

“I would have expected that at least on an issue they considered so important, the unions would not have called a general strike on Friday, because long weekends and revolution do not go together,” Ms Meloni said.

The head of the right-wing government had previously called the flotilla a “dangerous, irresponsible” initiative, even while Italy sent a navy frigate to provide assistance.

One protestor in Rome, Giuliano Ferrucci, 60, described Ms Meloni's policies towards Israel as offensive.

"You say you are a Christian Italian mother, but you should know that your policies towards Israel offend Christians, mothers, and all Italians who do not feel represented," Mr Ferrucci said.

The UAE embassy in Rome has called on its citizens in the country to exercise caution due to the protests.

In a recent interview with The National, Italian opposition leader Luigi Marattin said Ms Meloni is unlikely to move forward with recognition of Palestine until Germany does.

Public pressure, however, might push Ms Meloni to approve recent proposals by the European Commission to take measures against Israel.

A proposal on suspending preferential tariff agreements may be adopted by the bloc with a qualified majority vote, which requires the backing of 55 per cent of EU countries and 65 per cent of its population.

A protester in Rome holds an image of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the slogan 'complicit in genocide'. EPA

Ms Meloni's reluctance to overtly criticise Israel and her unwillingness to break ranks with US President Donald Trump has met increasing resistance in Italy, spurring a wave of protests.

In a recent speech in front of the UN General Assembly, Ms Meloni said Israel had crossed a line in Gaza by violating humanitarian norms. This would lead Italy “to vote in favour of some of the sanctions against Israel proposed by the European Commission”, she said.

Italy's strike watchdog called Friday's action illegal because unions had not given the necessary 10 days' notice.

