More than one million protesters join Italian strike for Gaza flotilla

More than one million people took to the streets of Italy on Friday in support of the Gaza aid flotilla, with protesters disrupting trains and causing chaos for commuters.

Demonstrators condemned the treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla that sailed to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza, where the UN has reported famine conditions after nearly two years of war. The flotilla was intercepted by Israeli troops on Thursday.

The strike, called by the USB and CGIL unions, follows demonstrations on Thursday in several cities around the world, including in Milan and Rome, when an estimated 10,000 people marched from the Colosseum through the Italian capital.

On Friday, the procession in Florence extended for 2.5km, daily newspaper La Republicca reported, with more than one million people protesting across the country. The Italian General Confederation of Labour said these were the biggest collective protest figures in the country since 2002.

Protesters marched in Rome to the vast plaza outside the central train station of Termini – where services were cancelled or delayed up to 80 minutes – and in other cities. Students were reported to have thrown eggs at armoured vehicles outside the Ministry of Transport headquarters.

Demonstrators gather in Rome for a national general strike in protest over the situation in Gaza, two days after Israeli forces intercepted an aid flotilla bound for the strip. AP Protesters march in Rome calling for the release of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted en route to Gaza. EPA A march towards the commercial port in Naples during a nationwide strike called by Italian trade unions. Reuters Protesters block a road ahead of the arrival of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for Italian Tech Week, in Turin. EPA Demonstrators march outside Termini train station in Rome. AP A protester carries a Palestinian flag past a fire burning in Genova. EPA Activists in Milan. AFP A protest march along a motorway slip road near Pisa. EPA

Among the crowd in Rome – estimated at more than 10,000 by Italian news agency AGI – was Giordano Fioramonti, 19, protesting along with fellow university students and professors.

"It's also our civic duty to show how angry and unhappy we are with what is happening in the world, with our government, to show our support for the flotilla, especially for Palestine, for the Gazans who are being killed, tortured and massacred," he told AFP.

In Milan, a sea of people clapped and waved the Palestinian flag as they made their way through the streets, carrying a massive banner reading: "Free Palestine, Stop the War Machine."

Israel frees Italian politicians

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told the Mattino Cinque television show that one million Italians would be stranded on trains because of the protest action. Commercial ships were blocked at the port of Livorno.

In Milan and elsewhere, travellers experienced similar delays and cancellations. National rail operator Trenitalia warned the nationwide strike would run until 8.59pm on Friday.

The strike began as Italy's Foreign Ministry announced that four Italian parliamentarians had been released by Israel after being arrested in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's siege of Gaza.

The two members of the Italian parliament and two members of the European Parliament were due to arrive back in Rome on Friday, the ministry said.

Flotilla organisers said the Israeli navy had intercepted 42 vessels this week, while officials said more than 400 activists were detained. The last ship set sail on Friday.

Palestinian supporters at a protest in Parliament Square, in central London. AP Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Barcelona protest against Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Reuters Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Tunis. EPA A rally in Rome in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla. AP Protesters near the Israeli embassy in Athens. Reuters People gather in front of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul in protest at the interception of the Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla. AP Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Colombia's capital Bogota. Reuters A firework explodes above police during protests in Bologna, northern Italy, after the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid to Gaza was intercepted by Israel. AP Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles. Reuters Pro-Palestinian protesters at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters A pro-Palestinian demonstrator is held by police during a protest in London. AP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the national strike while at an EU meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday.

“I would have expected that at least on an issue they considered so important, the unions would not have called a general strike on Friday, because long weekends and revolution do not go together,” Ms Meloni said.

The head of the right-wing government had previously called the flotilla a “dangerous, irresponsible” initiative, even while Italy sent a navy frigate to provide assistance.

One protester in Rome, Giuliano Ferrucci, 60, described Ms Meloni's policies towards Israel as offensive.

"You say you are a Christian Italian mother, but you should know that your policies towards Israel offend Christians, mothers, and all Italians who do not feel represented," Mr Ferrucci said.

In a recent interview with The National, Italian opposition leader Luigi Marattin said Ms Meloni is unlikely to move forward with recognition of Palestine until Germany does.

Public pressure, however, might push Ms Meloni to approve recent proposals by the European Commission to take measures against Israel.

A proposal on suspending preferential tariff agreements may be adopted by the bloc with a qualified majority vote, which requires the backing of 55 per cent of EU countries and 65 per cent of its population.

A protester in Rome holds an image of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the slogan 'complicit in genocide'. EPA

Ms Meloni's reluctance to overtly criticise Israel and her unwillingness to break ranks with US President Donald Trump has met increasing resistance in Italy, spurring a wave of protests.

In a recent speech in front of the UN General Assembly, Ms Meloni said Israel had crossed a line in Gaza by violating humanitarian norms. This would lead Italy “to vote in favour of some of the sanctions against Israel proposed by the European Commission”, she said.

Italy's strike watchdog called Friday's action illegal because unions had not given the necessary 10 days' notice.

The UAE embassy in Rome has called on its citizens in the country to exercise caution due to the protests.

