Irish actor Liam Cunningham and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Barcelona. Reuters
Culture

Pop Culture

Global Sumud Flotilla: Liam Cunningham shares moving video of Palestinian girl planning her funeral

Game of Thrones star joined Greta Thunberg and hundreds of activists at launch of aid ships bound for Gaza

David Tusing

September 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Irish actor Liam Cunningham joined hundreds of activists at the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla which set sail for Gaza from Barcelona on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the launch, the Game of Thrones star looked emotional as he played a video of a young Palestinian girl singing a song in Arabic that she wanted to be sung at her funeral. The girl, Fatima, died last week, Cunningham said.

“What sort of a world have we slid into? What sort of a human hole have we found ourselves in when children, beautiful angels like that, five or six years old, are making their own funeral arrangements, Cunningham asked, his voice breaking.

“Four days ago, Fatima was killed. She was killed by the Israelis. Somebody is going to be singing that song over that child's corpse. That's why I'm at this table, and that's why our flotilla is important.”

Liam Cunningham speaking at the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Barcelona. EPA
Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez was also at the event. "Whether we like it or not, Gaza is a mirror reflecting all of us. It is impossible not to take a position here," he said. "Every boat sailing toward Gaza is a cry for human dignity. This mission is not a threat; it is an act of humanity against barbarity. Silence is complicity. And silence kills as much as bombs do."

The flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, left from the Spanish city to try to “break the illegal siege of Gaza,” the organisers said. It is expected to arrive in the waters of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip in mid-September.

Besides Thunberg, the flotilla includes activists from several countries, European lawmakers and public figures, such as former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau. Organisers said other vessels were expected to join from Tunisia and other Mediterranean ports on September 4.

Israel has already prevented two attempts by activists to deliver aid by ship to Gaza this year.

In June, 12 activists on board the sailboat Madleen were intercepted by Israeli forces 185 kilometres from Gaza. The passengers, including Thunberg, were detained and expelled.

In July, 21 activists from 10 countries were intercepted as they tried to approach Gaza in another vessel, the Handala.

Greta Thunberg and other activists wave as they set sail on the Global Sumud Flotilla. Reuters
The humanitarian situation has continued to rapidly deteriorate since, culminating in the UN declaring a state of famine in the enclave.

Cunningham, an outspoken critic of Israel and its policies, was also at the launch of the Madleen in June. On Sunday, he called out more people to join the movement to put pressure on Israel, as other governments have failed.

“Western governments should have made these boats unnecessary to be making this trip,” Cunningham said at the press conference.

“The fact that you guys are here and the flotilla is happening, is an indication of the world's failure to uphold international law and humanitarian law and it is a shameful, shameful period in the history of our world.”

Updated: September 01, 2025, 6:34 AM`
