Israeli forces seize and take command of Gaza Freedom Flotilla

Israeli forces have seized and taken command of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla carrying 12 activists including Greta Thunberg, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that it was heading to Israeli shores.

The yacht is carrying a small amount of humanitarian aid including baby formula and medical supplies, while also making a symbolic voyage in protest at Israel's blockade. Crew members say they are unarmed civilians who pose no threat.

"The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on X.

All passengers were safe and unharmed, the ministry later added. "They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over."

The yacht is carrying a small shipment of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula. The Foreign Ministry said it would be taken to Gaza. "The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the 'celebrities' will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," it wrote.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military on Sunday to prevent the Madleen from reaching Gaza, calling the mission a propaganda effort in support of Hamas.

"Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. Israeli army have boarded the vessel," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the activist group operating the vessel, posted on Telegram. It added that the passengers had been "kidnapped" by Israeli forces.

It also posted on X pre-recorded messages of the activists on board.

The yacht Madleen is named after a Gazan fisherwoman, according to the organisation, which says the flotilla is "carrying a cargo of hope and humanitarian aid".

UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said she had lost contact with the vessel.

“I heard the soldiers speaking while the captain was on the phone with me,” she posted on X.

“I lost connection with the captain as he was telling me that ‘another boat is approaching’.”

