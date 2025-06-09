Who are the activists on board the Gaza Freedom Flotilla intercepted by Israel?

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel has intercepted the Gaza Freedom Flotilla attempting to deliver aid to the war-ravaged enclave, detaining the 12 activists onboard and taking them to Israel.

All eyes have been on the vessel, called Madleen, since it departed Catania, Sicily, on June 1. The crew publicised their journey with online trackers and called on their governments to protect them in the event that Israel intercepted them.

The yacht carried a small shipment of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula. But who was on board?

Greta Thunberg

Swedish activists Greta Thunberg. Getty Images

Best known as the face of a youth movement demanding action on climate change, the Swedish activist, 22, has frequently spoken up about the war in Gaza – at times dividing her climate movement.

She said before the Madleen departed from Italy that "it falls on us to be the adults in the room … we have to keep our promise to the Palestinians to do everything in our power to protest the genocide".

Rima Hassan

Rima Hassan, French-Palestinian lawyer and founder of the Refugees Camps Observatory. AFP

A French member of the European Parliament representing the Green Party. She is of Palestinian descent and has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to Israeli actions towards Palestinians.

Yasemin Acar

German human rights activist Yasemin Acar. AFP

A German activist, she has been an advocate for refugees and human rights since the age of 15. She described resistance as being a "way of life", having been born to Kurdish parents from Turkey.

Baptiste Andre

Flotilla crew member Baptiste Andre

A French activist and doctor is among the crew onboard the Gaza aid flotilla. In a video posted on the flotilla's website, he calls on his friends and family to put pressure on Paris to secure his release.

Marco van Rennes

Dutch activist Marco van Rennes

A Dutch activist is also a member of the flotilla. In a video posted online, he has also called for his country's government to push for his release "and that of all other peaceful activists".

Omar Faiad

Journalist Omar Faiad

A French journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher. A video posted on social media shows Faiad onboard the vessel with his hands up, after it is intercepted by the Israeli military.

Pascal Maurieras

Flotilla crew member Pascal Maurieras

He is an experienced Freedom Flotilla crew member, having taken part in a voyage in 2018. The French activist and sailor was detained and interrogated by Israel at that time as well.

Reva Viard

Flotilla crew member Reva Viard

A French activist who has been involved in various humanitarian causes throughout the years.

Sergio Toribio

Spanish activist Sergio Toribio

The activist from Spain is a member of the Spanish Boat to Gaza the marine conservation group Sea Shepherd. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been vocal about his support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Suayb Ordu

Suayb Ordu Freedom Flotilla

A Turkish activist who has been involved in volunteer projects and advocacy for Palestine for years. "If any harm comes to me, if they kill me, and they cannot prove it with visual evidence, let it be known that I took no action," he said in a video on Instagram.

Thiago Avila

Thiago Avila Freedom Flotilla

The Brazilian activist is the co-ordinator of Freedom Flotilla Brazil and the father of a six-month-old daughter.

Yanis Mhamdi

Yanis Mhamdi Freedom Flotilla

A French journalist and film director at the Blast platform. He previously worked in the occupied West Bank to make a film about settlers.

