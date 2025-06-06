Gaza 'freedom flotilla' rescues four migrants at sea

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A group of activists heading for Gaza on a "freedom flotilla" say they have rescued four migrants at sea in an encounter with the Libyan coastguard.

The yacht Madleen, whose crew includes climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, set off from an Italian port four days ago in a symbolic bid to break Israel's blockade of the territory.

Sailing in the Mediterranean on Thursday, the ship was diverted by a mayday signal from an EU border patrol drone, leading it to a deflating vessel in Egypt's search and rescue zone, organisers said.

They said 30 to 40 people were on board. As the Madleen drew closer, its crew saw a Libyan coastguard vessel approach and four people jump into the water, according to a statement from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

It said the Madleen's crew rescued the four people, who were identified as refugees from Sudan. "People would rather throw themselves into the sea than be taken to Libya," said French politician Rima Hassan, who is on the voyage.

A statement from the organisers said: "The individuals rescued had fled violence and persecution in Sudan, only to face further violence, detention and torture in Libya." They are appealing to Greece, Italy or Malta to take the people to safety.

Ms Hassan is a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent. She has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to the war in Gaza.

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham is also on board. A previous voyage to Gaza ended in May when a different ship was hit by drones, which Freedom Flotilla organisers blamed on Israel.

The yacht Madleen is named after a Gazan fisherwoman, according to the organisation, which says the flotilla is "carrying a cargo of hope and humanitarian aid".

Israel blockaded all aid to Gaza for 11 weeks beginning in March. A limited amount of aid began entering last month, with food now being distributed by a private US foundation whose operations have been marred by violence.

That was almost three times the rate in February, when a pause in fighting allowed for hundreds of aid trucks to enter Gaza each day. The Israeli army said on Thursday that Hamas was "doing everything in its power to sabotage" aid deliveries by a new US foundation.

It released what it said was a recording of a Gaza resident blaming Hamas for gunfire near the aid sites. "They want to foil the plan so that the aid will go to them," the army quoted the person as saying.

