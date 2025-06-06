A woman on the quay of San Giovanni Li Cuti raises the Palestinian flag before the Freedom flotilla boat Madleen set sail for Gaza on June 1. Getty Images
Gaza 'freedom flotilla' rescues four migrants at sea

Greta Thunberg's voyage to Middle East interrupted by encounter with Libyan coastguard

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

June 06, 2025

A group of activists heading for Gaza on a "freedom flotilla" say they have rescued four migrants at sea in an encounter with the Libyan coastguard.

The yacht Madleen, whose crew includes climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, set off from an Italian port four days ago in a symbolic bid to break Israel's blockade of the territory.

Sailing in the Mediterranean on Thursday, the ship was diverted by a mayday signal from an EU border patrol drone, leading it to a deflating vessel in Egypt's search and rescue zone, organisers said.

They said 30 to 40 people were on board. As the Madleen drew closer, its crew saw a Libyan coastguard vessel approach and four people jump into the water, according to a statement from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

It said the Madleen's crew rescued the four people, who were identified as refugees from Sudan. "People would rather throw themselves into the sea than be taken to Libya," said French politician Rima Hassan, who is on the voyage.

A statement from the organisers said: "The individuals rescued had fled violence and persecution in Sudan, only to face further violence, detention and torture in Libya." They are appealing to Greece, Italy or Malta to take the people to safety.

Ms Hassan is a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent. She has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to the war in Gaza.

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham is also on board. A previous voyage to Gaza ended in May when a different ship was hit by drones, which Freedom Flotilla organisers blamed on Israel.

The yacht Madleen is named after a Gazan fisherwoman, according to the organisation, which says the flotilla is "carrying a cargo of hope and humanitarian aid".

Israel blockaded all aid to Gaza for 11 weeks beginning in March. A limited amount of aid began entering last month, with food now being distributed by a private US foundation whose operations have been marred by violence.

The rate of young children suffering from acute malnutrition in Gaza has nearly tripled since the ceasefire collapsed in March, according to data released by the UN on Thursday. It said about 3,000 children screened in the second half of May were affected.

That was almost three times the rate in February, when a pause in fighting allowed for hundreds of aid trucks to enter Gaza each day. The Israeli army said on Thursday that Hamas was "doing everything in its power to sabotage" aid deliveries by a new US foundation.

It released what it said was a recording of a Gaza resident blaming Hamas for gunfire near the aid sites. "They want to foil the plan so that the aid will go to them," the army quoted the person as saying.

Plastic tipping points
Analysis

Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.

The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. 

We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment. 

 

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?

1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull

2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight

3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge

4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own

5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
