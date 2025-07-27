Israeli troops seize Gaza-bound activist boat

The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that troops boarded a boat that the pro-Palestinian activist group Freedom Flotilla had been sailing towards Gaza.

"The Israeli navy has stopped the vessel Navarn from illegally entering the maritime zone of the coast of Gaza," the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.

"The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe."

The ship had been on course to try to break an Israeli naval blockade of Gaza and was carrying a small quantity of aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel blocked all aid to Gaza in March. A limited amount of aid began entering in May, with food now being distributed by a private US foundation whose operations have been marred by violence. Israel on Saturday said it had air dropped aid for the first time.

In a message on social media, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition declared: "'Handala' has been intercepted and boarded illegally by Israeli forces while in international waters," using an alternative name for the boat.

The Handala was carrying 19 activists, including European politicians, and two Al Jazeera journalists, who were able to broadcast from the vessel until shortly before its interception.

The broadcast showed them sitting on deck, holding their hands up and whistling the Italian anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao", as the soldiers took control of the vessel.

Two French lawmakers were among those detained, Emma Fourreau and Gabrielle Cathala. Their party leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed (LFI), condemned Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Handala's crew said in a post on X that they would go on a hunger strike if the Israeli army intercepted the boat and detained its passengers.

The last boat sent by Freedom Flotilla, Madleen, was intercepted by the Israeli army in international waters on June 9 and towed towards the port of Ashdod. Aboard the boat were 12 campaigners, including prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The activists were eventually detained and expelled by Israel.

The Handala was intercepted about 50 kilometres from the Egyptian coast and 100 kilometres west of Gaza, according to an online tracking tool.

