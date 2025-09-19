Can the Global Sumud Flotilla really break the siege of Gaza?

Dozens of boats carrying activists from about 44 countries have finally set sail for Gaza after much delay.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is not the first humanitarian mission to attempt to break Israel’s sea blockade of the strip, but it is the largest to date. It follows unsuccessful attempts by individual boats earlier this year and countless others over the past almost 20 years.

Activists say they are taking action to open a humanitarian corridor and deliver aid to Gaza where UN experts have determined Israel is committing genocide and deliberately imposing a famine.

Almost every flotilla since the start has been blocked by Israeli authorities, which intercept the vessels and detain their crews. In the case of the Mavi Marmara in 2010, the ship was attacked and 10 people on it were killed. But does Israel have a right to stop the boats, with or without force?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi follows the flotilla’s journey and looks at what international law says about Israel's siege and the efforts to break it. She speaks to Jinan Bastaki, associate professor of legal studies at NYU Abu Dhabi, and Carsie Blanton, an activist sailing with the convoy.

