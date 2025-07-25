The enduring consequences of mass starvation in Gaza

Hunger has killed more than 110 people so far in Gaza over the past 20 months of war.

And in the past week, the number of deaths has accelerated, causing alarm about a looming full-scale famine in the strip. More than 100 NGOs have warned of mass starvation, and a coalition of mostly European states issued strong words condemning Israel's aid policy.

Israel insists there is no famine in Gaza, and blames Hamas for food shortages. Yet haunting images and videos show emaciated children crying for food as their parents stare at them helplessly. Journalists who have covered the war since the start say they are too exhausted to work any more and that people are collapsing on the streets.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to experts about the irreversible impact of famine spreading in Gaza and how aid is being exploited for political gain. We hear from Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, and Alex DeWaal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation.

