France and Israel in dispute over airport security inspections for diplomats

French and Israeli officials are embroiled in a spat over airport security measures, while relations between the two countries sour.

France has responded to accusations that it had stopped granting visas to security guards working for Israel’s national airline El Al by accusing them of systematically checking French diplomatic personnel departing from Paris.

“For many months, French diplomatic personnel in Israel have been subjected to systematic checks by Israeli security agents at Roissy [Charles de Gaulle] Airport for El Al flights,” said French diplomatic sources.

They added that “a dialogue has been initiated with the Israeli embassy in France to resolve these difficulties; in the meantime, several administrative measures related to this system have been temporarily suspended.”

They did not give more details on the measures taken but said that there was dialogue to find a solution that satisfies both parties.

A demonstrator wears a badge reading 'Gaza, silence, we are killing' during a solidarity rally for Gaza and Palestine in Paris, France, on August 9. EPA

Without a visa renewal, El Al security agents in France have either stayed in France illegally or obtained diplomatic visas through the Israeli embassy, according to news website Ynet, which quoted unnamed sources. El Al has directed questions to the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Last week, El Al offices in Paris were found to be daubed with red paint and anti-Israel graffiti. Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev's blamed President Emmanuel Macron's policies. The Israeli embassy in the Netherlands was also vandalised with red paint on Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X.

Mr Macron has recently emerged as one of Europe's sharpest critics of Israel's military operation in Gaza, despite a strong public show of support from France after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks against Israel in which around 1,200 people died.

Anti-Semitic acts in France nearly quadrupled after the attacks but decreased by 6 per cent in 2024. France has one of Europe's largest Jewish communities.

Much to Israel's anger, Mr Macron also recently announced its intention to recognise Palestinian statehood in September, becoming the first member of the influential Group of Seven countries to do so. He has inspired other members, including the UK and Canada, to announce they would follow suit.

However, France has refrained from appearing to punish Israel, framing instead its bid to recognise Palestine as the best way forward for peace in the region.

Graffiti at Israeli airline El Al's Paris office on August 7. AP Photo

Unlike Slovenia and the Netherlands, France has not issued visa bans against far-right Israeli cabinet ministers and has said it would not implement an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rights groups also said that France has continued to export weapons to Israel despite denials. Last week, Germany, which provides Israel with around one third of its weapons imports, announced in a significant policy shift that it would stop selling arms that can be used in Gaza.

Israel's military offensive in the enclave has killed 61,599 Palestinians.

