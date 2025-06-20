Ballistic missiles 'keywords' at Paris Air Show as Israel-Iran conflict looms large

The Israel-Iran conflict loomed large over the Paris Air Show this week, accelerating talks on defence products and forcing airlines to suspend routes to the Middle East.

The conflict brought a sense of urgency to the defence discussions at the event, which showcases the latest technology in defence and commercial aviation.

“Because of the geopolitical context and what is currently happening in the [Middle East] and a bit in Europe, a keyword here is ballistic and anti-ballistic [missiles],” Hervé Dammann, executive vice president of land and air systems at Thales, told The National on the sidelines of the show.

“How can we make sure our countries are protected well enough against ballistic and hypersonic threats – the two kinds of missiles that are currently believed to be in use in the Middle East? This is really the key topic of discussion: What do you need to detect, what do you need to intercept and which kind of system can be used.

“The mood here is the need to accelerate and implement those kind of capabilities. For the industry, it means that we need to be agile and ramp up production capacity. We need to find ways to accelerate putting solutions in the market, maybe in an incremental approach rather than waiting for having developed a full solution,” Mr Dammann said.

In response to increasing customer demand, Thales has tripled the production of sensors in radars and quadrupled the production of effectors, he said.

“We are continuing to invest in support of the higher demand requests we have coming from many [ministries of defence], whether in the Middle East or in Europe or in Asia,” the Thales executive said.

On the first day of the show, France's move to shut down the main Israeli company stands for refusing to remove attack weapons from display sparked a furious response from Israel.

The show, which ends on Friday, displayed cutting-edge military technology and staged flight demonstrations that ripped through Le Bourget's blue skies. They were also a stark reminder of military capabilities used to deadly effect thousands of kilometres away in Tehran and Israel.

“We see it more as citizens at the moment: it is extremely worrying to see tensions and escalation in this region of the world,” Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space, said at a press briefing during the air show.

“For ethical reasons, I would say we refrain from making business interpretation out of it. Now, it is true that it is one more sign of an escalation somewhere in the world, which, overall, in military volumes, is leading the volumes up.”

The European plane maker is pursuing potential new buyers, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, for its A400M military transport aircraft.

Mr Dumont said there are “quite intense” discussions with the UAE's air force, Tawazun and defence entities in the government.

“The discussions are very, very constructive,” he said. “Now, it's a competition. The one who's going to win will be the supplier of the mobility of the future for the UAE. We believe we have the right solution, having an aircraft that is the strategic and tactical one.”

Flight disruptions

In the skies beyond Le Bourget airport, some US airlines began suspending daily flights to Gulf countries amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

American Airlines on Thursday suspended daily flights from Philadelphia to Doha until June 22. United Airlines temporarily halted services between its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Dubai and aims to resume “when it’s safe”, according to its website.

American Airlines' move comes after the US embassy in Qatar advised its personnel and US citizens in the country to “keep a low profile” and “stay alert” at locations publicly associated with the US.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities, the US Embassy has advised its personnel to exercise increased vigilance and has temporarily restricted access to Al Udeid Air Base. We recommend that US citizens in Qatar take similar precautions,” it said in a statement on its website.

The US airlines' flight suspensions are the first disruptions on the doorstep of some of the region's busiest air hubs. Previous flight suspensions were limited to Israel, the countries surrounding it and the airspace above countries where Iranian missiles pass.

Dubai and Doha are home to Emirates and Qatar Airways that use their strategic locations for long-haul travel, connecting passengers between the US, Europe and Asia.

Emirates has suspended all flights to Amman and Beirut until June 22. Flight suspensions to Tehran, Baghdad and Basra will continue until June 30.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier flyadeal said it is experiencing only minimal disruptions.

“We've not had any significant impact as a result of airspace closure in parts of the region. While our flights to and from Amman have been cancelled until further notice, operationally, we're only experiencing minor disruptions with changes to flight routings on a few services to avoid the affected areas,” Steven Greenway, flyadeal's chief executive, told The National.

“With the upcoming peak summer season, we are preparing for a busy flying programme that will maximise our fleet utilisation.”

The Israel-Iran attacks are the latest global conflict to ratchet up airlines' security concerns, while weighing on their operations and profitability.

Airlines are grappling with airspace closures, threats from missiles, drones and GPS jamming.

“The big topics that we are facing is the global navigation satellite system (GNSS), so we see more and more … areas where the signal is not available or is spoofed,” Denis Bonnet, head of innovation research and technology at Thales, told reporters.

“We are working very hard with our [original equipment manufacturers] to make sure that we are more resilient to this … so it's becoming safer and safer.”

The number of global positioning system (GPS) signal loss events increased by 220 per cent between 2021 and 2024, according to International Air Transport Association data.

It is “difficult to see this trend reversing in the near term”, Iata said in a statement this week.

Thales' flight management system, installed on more than 7,000 planes and cumulating more than 100 million flight hours, allows pilots to modify the flight trajectory quickly and simply, Mr Bonnet said.

“The capability we try to bring to airlines is to detect those threat areas and modify the trajectory … usually we prefer to do this before take-off,” he said.

Another key topic is the use of satellite communications onboard aircraft, particularly in remote areas.

“When there is this huge tension between Israel and Iran, a lot of aircraft has to be re-routed and [satellite communications] have been absolutely vital to connect the crew in areas that are not really well covered by connectivity,” Mr Bonnet said.

Airbus aircraft orders

This Paris Air Show was unusually subdued following Air India's Boeing 787 crash, which created a sombre mood and kept Boeing's leadership away to focus on the accident investigation.

Airbus secured firm orders for 142 aircraft. This does not include the six Airbus A350-900 announced by Egyptair at the show as this was a previously unidentified customer on Airbus' previous order reports. It also recorded 102 provisional orders that would increase its haul if airline customers choose to exercise those options.

The firm orders are worth $14.2 billion including Egyptair's deal, plus 102 provisional orders worth $6.7 billion, Reuters reported, citing estimated delivery prices from UK-based Cirium Ascend.

The air show is usually a hard-fought competition between the duopoly of plane makers.

But Boeing had a quiet show as it chose to postpone any commercial announcements following the Air India crash just a few days before the expo.

The 787 Dreamliner crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on June 12, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and at least 30 more people on the ground.

Air India's Boeing plane was “well-maintained” before it crashed a week ago, AFP reported, citing an airline statement on Thursday.

Indian authorities have yet to reveal the cause of the crash as investigators work to retrieve data from the plane's black boxes – the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

Bullet%20Train %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Leitch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Aaron%20Taylor-Johnson%2C%20Brian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Sandra%20Bullock%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPIDER-MAN%3A%20ACROSS%20THE%20SPIDER-VERSE %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20Joaquim%20Dos%20Santos%2C%20Kemp%20Powers%2C%20Justin%20K.%20Thompson%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Shameik%20Moore%2C%20Hailee%20Steinfeld%2C%20Oscar%20Isaac%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

UAE tour of the Netherlands UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Fixtures and results:

Monday, UAE won by three wickets

Wednesday, 2nd 50-over match

Thursday, 3rd 50-over match

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

In%20the%20Land%20of%20Saints%20and%20Sinners %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERobert%20Lorenz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Liam%20Neeson%2C%20Kerry%20Condon%2C%20Jack%20Gleeson%2C%20Ciaran%20Hinds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Essentials

The flights: You can fly from the UAE to Iceland with one stop in Europe with a variety of airlines. Return flights with Emirates from Dubai to Stockholm, then Icelandair to Reykjavik, cost from Dh4,153 return. The whole trip takes 11 hours. British Airways flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Reykjavik, via London, with return flights taking 12 hours and costing from Dh2,490 return, including taxes.

The activities: A half-day Silfra snorkelling trip costs 14,990 Icelandic kronur (Dh544) with Dive.is. Inside the Volcano also takes half a day and costs 42,000 kronur (Dh1,524). The Jokulsarlon small-boat cruise lasts about an hour and costs 9,800 kronur (Dh356). Into the Glacier costs 19,500 kronur (Dh708). It lasts three to four hours.

The tours: It’s often better to book a tailor-made trip through a specialist operator. UK-based Discover the World offers seven nights, self-driving, across the island from £892 (Dh4,505) per person. This includes three nights’ accommodation at Hotel Husafell near Into the Glacier, two nights at Hotel Ranga and two nights at the Icelandair Hotel Klaustur. It includes car rental, plus an iPad with itinerary and tourist information pre-loaded onto it, while activities can be booked as optional extras. More information inspiredbyiceland.com

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000