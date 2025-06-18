Paris Air Show: Egyptair orders six more Airbus A350 wide-body jets

Egyptair has signed a firm order for an additional six Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft as part of a plan to expand its fleet and grow its long-haul network.

The deal announced during the Paris Air Show takes the Egyptian flag carrier's total order for this model to 16.

“We are continuously working to modernise our fleet and deliver a more comfortable and optimised travel experience,” said Egyptair chair and chief executive Ahmed Adel.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to integrating the next-generation aircraft into our fleet.

“It will enable us to meet rising demand for long-haul travel, support our network expansion plans over the next five years, and contribute to Egypt’s broader efforts to promote more sustainable air transport.”

This is the North African airline's second order for the wide-body jet. It ordered 10 during the Dubai Airshow in 2023.

The first jet from that batch is scheduled for delivery in December, with six more coming in 2025 and another three in 2027.

The airline, which has a fleet mix of 65 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, will take delivery of 18 Boeing 737 Max narrow-bodies in 2026 and 2027.

