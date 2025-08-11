Emmanuel Macron calls for progress on UN-led coalition to 'stabilise' Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had asked advisers to work with the UN Security Council on mandating an international coalition to deploy in Gaza to stabilise the war-torn enclave.
Mr Macron also described Israeli plans to step up its military operation in Gaza as a disaster waiting to happen. The plans have triggered widespread condemnation, including from Arab states.
The French President said: "This is the only credible way out of a situation that is unacceptable for the families of the hostages and for the people of Gaza. It is the only credible way to begin to emerge from the permanent war and rebuild peace and security for all.
"The Security Council must now work to establish this mission and provide it with a mandate. I have asked my teams to work on this without delay with our partners.
He added: "'No' to an Israeli military operation. 'Yes' to an international coalition under a UN mandate to fight terrorism, stabilise Gaza and support its population, and establish a governance of peace and stability.
"The Israeli cabinet's announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza city and Al Mawasi camps and for a reoccupation heralds a disaster of unprecedented gravity waiting to happen and of a move towards a never-ending war."
Stability mission
French-Israeli relations have soured over a vow from Paris to recognise a Palestinian state in September, a move that has inspired Canada, Australia and possibly the UK to follow suit.
Last month, at a conference in New York sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, 17 countries, as well as the European Union and the Arab League, backed the idea of a "temporary international stabilisation mission" in Gaza under the authority of the UN.
"We welcome the readiness expressed by some member states to contribute in troops," read the final declaration. "This mission, which could evolve depending on the needs, would provide protection to the Palestinian civilian population, support transfer of internal security responsibilities to the Palestinian Authority, provide capacity building for the Palestinian state and its security forces, and security guarantees for Palestine and Israel."
After 22 months of war, European leaders have become increasingly critical of decisions taken by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza. "Our goal is to liberate Gaza from Hamas, not to occupy it," Mr Netanyahu said on Monday.
But his explanations have failed to convince many of his allies in Europe, even though the Israeli Prime Minister continues to be strongly supported by US President Donald Trump. The July conference on Palestinian statehood was boycotted by Israel and the US.
UK peace plan
Behind the scenes, Europeans continue to co-ordinate diplomatically to try to end the war in Gaza. The UK has circulated an eight-point peace plan developed by National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesman told The National it was based on creating the “conditions for lasting peace for Gaza as a basis for a wider process to find a long-term political solution in the Middle East”.
Britain had been working in concert with France and other European allies to “reach an agreement on critical issues that involve governance, security, humanitarian access and ceasefire monitoring”, he added. “The Prime Minister has been discussing the peace plan with leaders across Europe and in the region over the last two weeks.”
On Monday, Italy, usually a strong Israeli supporter, became the latest country to express dismay at Mr Netanyahu's latest decision. In an important policy shift, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Italy was open to possibly imposing sanctions on Israel, even drawing comparisons between Mr Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, viewed as an existential threat in Europe.
"What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilisation," Mr Crosetto told La Stampa daily newspaper. "We are committed to humanitarian aid but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation."
EU member countries are considering a proposal by the European Commission to partially suspend Israel from a flagship research programme. It is expected to be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers at the end of the month. The proposal has not been endorsed explicitly by Italy or Germany, which has suspended weapons exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza.
"We must always distinguish governments from states and peoples, as well as from the religions they profess," Mr Crosetto said. "This applies for Netanyahu, and it applies to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, whose methods, by now, have become dangerously similar."
Asked about possible international sanctions against Israel, the Defence Minister said "the occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap, in the face of which decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think".
"And it wouldn't be a move against Israel, but a way to save that people from a government which has lost reason and humanity."