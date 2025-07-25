Sheikh Abdullah welcomes Emmanuel Macron's move to recognise Palestine as a state

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has welcomed the declaration by French President Emmanuel Macron that France will recognise Palestine as a state.

Mr Macron announced on Thursday night that France would join Norway, Ireland and Spain as countries in Europe that have recognised Palestine.

His comments came as anger mounted over the death toll in Gaza and the growing number of people starving in the enclave.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE appreciated "this important decision" by Mr Macron, state news agency Wam reported on Friday evening.

The move by the French President came at "a pivotal moment that requires the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and work collectively to activate the political process and end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict", added Sheikh Abdullah.

The French stance will contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, while supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, he said.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's commitment to work with regional and international partners to find a just solution to the conflict in Gaza, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the region in the process.

Mr Macron said he would formalise the decision at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

"The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population," Mr Macron wrote.

"We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East."

