Britain's Keir Starmer and Oman's Sultan Haitham vow to increase collaboration in energy, tech and defence

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Oman's Sultan Haitham have agreed to deepen collaboration in energy, technology, defence and security.

The leaders met in London for talks that also focused on trade negotiations between the UK and Gulf Co-operation Council. They called for urgent humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, saying the crisis in the enclave "cannot continue", a Downing Street representative said.

"The Prime Minister updated His Majesty on his conversations with other leaders in recent days and both agreed on the need for a longer-term peace plan, which includes a pathway to recognition," the representative said.

Mr Starmer announced on Tuesday that Britain would recognise a Palestine state in September, unless Israel took steps to improve the situation in Gaza and bring about peace. The move followed a similar announcement by France, while Canada and Malta have also said they plan to recognise Palestine.

Sultan Haitham "welcomes the UK's steps towards recognising Palestine, reaffirming Oman’s support for a two-state solution and lasting peace in the Middle East", the Oman News Agency reported.

Sultan Haitham discussed regional affairs during a visit to the UK. EPA

"His Majesty the Sultan and the UK Prime Minister explored means of expanding Oman-UK co-operation in trade, investment and regional stability," it added.

Discussions also covered Iran, with Mr Starmer thanking Sultan Haitham for Oman's continued efforts to help avoid a return to war in the region. The sultanate has in recent years played a major role in mediation efforts aimed at ending regional conflicts.

Oman mediated several rounds of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, before those talks were ended by the Israel-Iran war. The sultanate also took the lead in a diplomatic drive involving Qatar, Egypt and Russia that contributed significantly to ending that conflict, sources told The National.

