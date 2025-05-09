Pope Leo XIV presides over first mass in Sistine Chapel

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/08/pope-elected/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/08/pope-elected/">Pope Leo XIV</a> celebrated his first mass as head of the Catholic Church at a private gathering in the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him to succeed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/2025/04/25/the-legacy-of-pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/2025/04/25/the-legacy-of-pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a>. Wearing white vestments, Leo blessed the cardinals on Friday as he approached the altar and Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment” behind it. It was in the same frescoed chapel that Leo, the Chicago-born missionary Robert Prevost, was elected on Thursday afternoon as the 267th pope and the first from the United States. Earlier this year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a>, who died last month aged 88 after a 12-year papacy, elevated Prevost to the senior rank of cardinals. In his first hours as pope, Leo went back to his old apartment in the Sant'Uffizio Palace to see colleagues, according to images posted to social media. Vatican Media also showed him in the moments after his election praying at a kneeler in the Pauline Chapel before emerging on the loggia. He is due to deliver his first Sunday noon blessing from the loggia of St Peter’s and attend an audience with the media on Monday in the Vatican auditorium, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. Beyond that, he has a possible first foreign trip at the end of May. Francis had been invited to travel to Turkey to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, a landmark event in Christian history and an important moment in Catholic-Orthodox relations. Britain's King Charles III has joined world and religious leaders in congratulating the new pope on his first full day as leader of the Catholic Church. Buckingham Palace said the king sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">Sheikh Mohamed</a> wished Pope Leo success in “continuing to promote mutual understanding, peace and harmony throughout the world”, as congratulations poured in from leaders including French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/">Emmanuel Macron</a> and Russia's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/">Vladimir Putin</a>.