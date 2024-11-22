Chairwoman Sonja Hoekstra van Vliet sits on the day a district court hears the case of pro-Palestinian NGOs that are suing the Dutch state in The Hague, Netherlands, on November 22. Reuters
Chairwoman Sonja Hoekstra van Vliet sits on the day a district court hears the case of pro-Palestinian NGOs that are suing the Dutch state in The Hague, Netherlands, on November 22. Reuters

News

Europe

Netherlands sued for 'failing to prevent Israel's genocide in Gaza'

Lawyer tells court that Dutch government is sustaining the military campaign

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

November 22, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London