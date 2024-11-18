Pro-Palestinian protesters display a banner while demonstrating outside the High Court in London. EPA

News

UK

Palestinian human rights group takes UK government to court over Israel arms exports

Labour government suspended around 30 licences for arms exports to Israel in September

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

November 18, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London