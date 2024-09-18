Netanyahu criticises UK over arms ban and ICC case as tension rises

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F08%2F21%2Flive-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C00da4a7c0ade4a7226bc08dcc1ab0e75%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638598187659189920%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=mDRdd6uxowTbULNlXrKkKueHtEVXA26M1SJUZRVa%2BIs%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The British government is sending “mixed messages” over its support for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> and undermining the country’s right to self-defence, Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said on Wednesday. Mr Netanyahu criticised the new Labour government for<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/02/uk-announces-partial-ban-on-arms-exports-to-israel/" target="_blank"> suspending about 30 arms export licences to Israel</a> amid concerns they could be used in breach of international humanitarian law in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The government of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also dropped the previous government’s plan to challenge the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/18/former-uk-director-of-public-prosecutions-condemns-israeli-pm-comments-about-icc/" target="_blank">International Criminal Court’s</a> application for an arrest warrant against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/06/netanyahus-excuse-to-stall-gaza-ceasefire-is-a-scam-israeli-politician-says/" target="_blank">Mr Netanyahu</a>. Both decisions have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/08/starmer-refutes-claim-us-is-angry-over-uks-israel-arms-decision-ahead-of-talks/" target="_blank">caused diplomatic tension with Israel</a>, which launched a counter-attack in Gaza after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people, abducting about 240 others. More than 41,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the counter-attack, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Tension in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> has increased in recent days after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/18/pager-attack-hezbollah-fighters-blinded-by-explosions-security-sources-say/" target="_blank">detonations of electronic devices</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, including those used by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The militant group has blamed Israel for what appeared to be a remote attack. "After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support," Mr Netanyahu said. “Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages. “They say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but they undermine our ability to exercise that right both by reversing Britain’s position on the absurd allegations made by the ICC prosecutor against Israel and by blocking weapons sales to Israel as we fight against the genocidal terrorist organisation that carried out the October 7 massacre.” Mr Netanyahu said Israel is waging a “just war with just means” and claimed it is taking “unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law”. “Most recently, the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk-government/" target="_blank">UK government</a> suspended 30 arms licences to Israel, days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, sending a horrible message to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas" target="_blank">Hamas</a>," he said. “These misguided decisions will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organisation that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens, and took 255 people, including five British, hostages. “Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defeating barbarism, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a>’s axis of terror. Israel will win this war and secure our common future.” Mr Netanyahu said the UK is “witnessing shameless anti-Semitism on its campuses, at its city centres and in many parts of the country”, adding: “It is worrisome. I trust and expect that the UK leadership will take the necessary steps to root out this scourge.” A Foreign Office representative said: “We have been absolutely clear that when taking military action to support its legitimate right to self-defence, Israel must adhere to international humanitarian law. “The UK has raised concerns about these issues over many months and so have other allies. Regrettably, these concerns have not been satisfactorily addressed. “Our priority remains achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, the hostages released, civilians protected and aid flood in. “There is no place in Britain for anti-Semitism, and we will not relent in our work to root out hatred in all forms. “This government is committed to multi-year funding for the Community Security Trust, and working with the Jewish community and police to ensure that everyone feels safe on our streets.”