Moldova election: Maia Sandu takes lead in vote

Moldovan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/21/moldova-election-results/" target="_blank">President Maia Sandu</a> has taken a 50.28 per cent lead over challenger Alexander Stoianoglo in Sunday's run-off election, with 92 per cent of the vote counted, the Central Election Commission's website showed. After polls closed on Sunday evening, neither <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/20/moldova-takes-to-the-ballot-box-in-presidential-election-and-eu-referendum-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Ms Sandu nor Mr Stoianoglo</a> claimed victory or admitted defeat. Two Chisinau-based political analysts, Vladislav Kulminski and Valeriu Pasha, said their assessment was the results indicated Ms Sandu had won a second four-year term and defeated Mr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general. The diaspora vote, which includes Moldovans living in western capitals and favoured Ms Sandu in the October 20 first round, is typically counted last. The fortunes of Ms Sandu, who set Moldova on the long path of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">EU</a> accession talks in June, is closely watched in Brussels a week after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/28/georgia-election-results/" target="_blank">Georgia</a> re-elected a ruling party regarded in the West as increasingly pro-Russian. The future of Moldova, a poor agricultural nation of fewer than 3 million people, has been in the spotlight since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia</a> began its full-scale invasion of neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> in 2022. The election and the campaign before it have been overshadowed by persistent claims of meddling. "We're seeing massive interference by Russia in our electoral process ... an effort with high potential to distort the outcome," Ms Sandu's National <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security" target="_blank">Security</a> Adviser, Stanislav Secrieru, wrote on X. There was no immediate comment from Moscow, which has denied past allegations of meddling. Moldova has accused Ilan Shor, a fugitive oligarch living in Russia, of spending millions of dollars to pay off voters to oppose Ms Sandu. He denies wrongdoing. Mr Stoianoglo said he supported EU integration, but also wants to develop ties with Russia in the national interest. He wants to renegotiate cheap Russian gas supplies and said he would meet with President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> if Moldovans wanted it. "I voted for a free, stable and blossoming Moldova that isn't standing with its hand out, but develops in harmony based on relations with the West and East," he said after casting his ballot. The results will set the tone for parliamentary elections next year when Ms Sandu's party may struggle to retain its majority. "Today is a crucial day for us … we go in one direction or the other. We didn't have such an important day in the last 30 years," said Mihai David, 58, who voted in Chisinau. Mr Stoianoglo's East-West balancing stance contrasted with Ms Sandu's four years in power, during which ties with the Kremlin have unravelled, Moscow's diplomats have been expelled and she has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls her government "Russophobic". Ms Sandu portrayed Mr Stoianoglo as the Kremlin's man and a political Trojan horse, describing Sunday's vote as a choice between a bright future in the EU by 2030 or one of uncertainty and instability. Mr Stoianoglo said that was untrue and that Ms Sandu had failed to look out for the interests of ordinary Moldovans. He accused her of divisive politics in a country that has a Romanian-speaking majority and large Russian-speaking minority.