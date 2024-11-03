Trump and Harris in last-minute sprint to US election finish line

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage of the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris </a>and her Republican rival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> spent the final weekend before the US election blitzing the swing states that will decide the outcome, as polls painted a differing picture of who had momentum in the race's final hours. All eyes were on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/michigan-pennsylvania-kamala-harris-muslim-americans-jewish-americans-electoral-college/" target="_blank">Pennsylvania</a>, seen as critical for either candidate to win under America's electoral college system, and on Michigan, where many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/02/trump-arab-americans-michigan-campaign/" target="_blank">Arab American voters</a> have abandoned the Democratic Party over its support for Israel. Mr Trump meanwhile had already begun spreading misinformation about the voting in Pennsylvania, claiming “fake ballots” and “cheating” as he seeks to sow doubt over any defeat he might face there in a foreshadowing of potential chaos after polls close on Tuesday night. According to the final <i>New York Times/</i>Siena College poll before the election, Ms Harris has a marginal lead in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while Mr Trump is just ahead in Arizona. The two are tied in Michigan, Georgia and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/10/they-need-our-vote-arab-americans-in-pennsylvania-say-ahead-of-harris-trump-debate/" target="_blank">Pennsylvania</a>, according to the poll, which surveyed 7,879 probable voters in the seven states from October 24 to November 2. One shock poll in Iowa, a Republican-leaning state, had Ms Harris ahead by three points, but analysts suggested that the survey was an outlier and that Mr Trump would probably carry the state. Ms Harris on Sunday was due to campaign in East Lansing, Michigan, a college town in an industrial state that is viewed as a must-win for the Democrat. But many of Michigan's 200,000 Arab Americans are furious that Ms Harris has done little to help end the war in Gaza and scale back aid to Israel. Sensing an opening, Mr Trump visited Dearborn, the heart of the Arab American community, on Friday and pledged to end the wars in the Middle East. Many members of the Arab American community have endorsed him despite his track record of imposing a travel ban on people from several<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/10/17/trump-muslim-ban-gaza/" target="_blank"> Muslim-majority countries.</a> Mr Trump is due to hold rallies in three smaller cities that could help him galvanise the rural voters who make up an important part of his base. He started Sunday in Lititz, Pennsylvania, before heading to Kinston, North Carolina in the afternoon and ending with an evening rally in Macon, Georgia. Ms Harris made a surprise appearance on the <i>Saturday Night Live</i> comedy show. She is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/28/harris-trump-deltapoll/" target="_blank">struggling</a> to convince voters that she will bring down the cost of living – a top concern after several years of inflation. She has also portrayed Mr Trump as dangerous and erratic and urged Americans to move on from Trump's divisive approach to politics. “We have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We're done with that,” Ms Harris said in Charlotte on Saturday. Mr Trump has argued that Ms Harris should be held responsible for the rising prices and high levels of immigration of the past several years, which he has portrayed as an existential threat to the country. At least 75 million Americans have already cast their ballots, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, equal to about half of the 160 million votes cast in the 2020 election. Still, the winner might not be known for several days, as states like Pennsylvania will need time to tally their postal votes.