Women cast their vote in Chisinau, Moldova, on October 20, during a presidential election and a referendum on joining the EU, as the war rages in neighbouring Ukraine. AP

News

Moldova election: Maia Sandu wins first round but suffers EU setback

Second round tests Moldova’s commitment to Western alignment amid geopolitical pressures

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 21, 2024