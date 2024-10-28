Supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate after exit poll results in Tbilisi. The party's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has rejected claims of election rigging, while the country's president accused his supporters of falsifying the results. EPA
Supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate after exit poll results in Tbilisi. The party's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has rejected claims of election rigging, while the country's prShow more

News

Georgia election result: Georgians fear 'difficult path' to democracy after pro-Russia party wins

Opposition claims election was stolen, but Georgian Dream's victory is blow to country's long-held aspirations to join EU

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

October 27, 2024