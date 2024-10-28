Georgia election result: Georgians fear 'difficult path' to democracy after pro-Russia party wins

Supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate after exit poll results in Tbilisi. The party's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has rejected claims of election rigging, while the country's president accused his supporters of falsifying the results. EPA

Supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate after exit poll results in Tbilisi. The party's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has rejected claims of election rigging, while the country's pr Show more