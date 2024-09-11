Protesters at a Vienna theatre voice their opposition to the visit of Israel's parliament speaker. Photo: Gaza List
Protesters at a Vienna theatre voice their opposition to the visit of Israel's parliament speaker. Photo: Gaza List

News

Europe

Austrian pro-Palestine activists protest against Israeli official's visit as vote looms

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana salutes Austria for 'standing by Israel' in Vienna anti-Semitism speech

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 11, 2024