Anthony Joshua released from Nigerian hospital following deadly car crash

Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital two days after he was hurt in a deadly car crash outside Lagos, Nigeria, that claimed the lives of two of the British boxer's close friends, Nigerian officials ‌said.

The two-time heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist had ​been kept at Lagoon Hospital in Lagos for observation with minor injuries following the Monday collision that killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, also known as "Latz".

Lagos state commissioner ‌for information Gbenga Omotoso wrote on X that Joshua was discharged ‍late Wednesday and ‍medically cleared to recuperate at home.

"Anthony and his mother were ⁠at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening," Omotoso added.

Trainer Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Ghami died in the wreck. Hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele appeared together in social media clips playing table tennis.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19

Joshua's spokesperson said in a statement Ghami and Ayodele "were close friends and integral members of Anthony's team".

Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to both men, writing on Instagram: "Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty, among so many other ⁠great qualities, will be deeply missed. Praying ​for strength and guidance ‍for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time."

Police in Ogun state said the circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation. The accident occurred at around 11am local time in the town of Makun, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of Nigeria’s most heavily trafficked roads and a major route linking Ogun state to Lagos.

The ⁠crash has renewed focus on Nigeria's road-safety record. The Federal Road Safety Corps reported 5,421 deaths in 9,570 accidents in 2024, 340 more fatalities than in 2023.

The FRSC said the Lexus vehicle Joshua was travelling in was suspected to have been exceeding the speed limit when it lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and collided with a truck by the side of the road. A witness, however, disputed the official account, saying the truck was not stationary at the time of the crash.

Joshua has recently been linked with a potential blockbuster bout against fellow Briton Tyson Fury. He is 29-4 overall in his career, with 26 wins by way of knockout.