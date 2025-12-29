Anthony Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria

Two-times heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday, according to reports.
According to local police, British boxer Joshua sustained minor injuries in the accident that killed two people.
The crash happened in Ogun State, according to eyewitnesses cited in the report. Joshua, 36, sustained injuries when his vehicle collided with another car.
Police said Joshua has been taken to a local hospital and added that he was feeling "fine", according to the BBC.
Joshua is of British-Nigerian descent and was recently seen in the ring against former YouTuber Jake Paul.
In the fight shown on Netflix, Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round, resulting in a broken jaw for the e 28-year-old Paul.
Joshua had also dropped Paul twice in the fifth round.
After the bout, old Joshua called out long-time rival Tyson Fury.
"If you're a real bad man, don't do all that talking, 'AJ this, AJ that,' let's see you in the ring and talk with your fists," he said.
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail: "I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.
"We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.
"We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."
Joshua's win over Paul was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown with British rival Fury, who is currently retired, next year.