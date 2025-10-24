'More than a club': Why Chile's Palestino is a symbol of identity and resistance

More than 12,800km away from Palestine, the colours of the Palestinian flag adorn the walls of Chile's Palestino football club's stadium in Santiago.

Located in the southern suburb of La Cisterna, the stadium is not just home to a football team – it's a living archive of a century-old connection between Chile and its Palestinian homeland.

The National visited the stadium earlier this month and met the team.

The South American country is home to the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Middle East, numbering as many as 500,000. The influence of the community is felt across the capital, from pro-Palestinian graffiti and shops selling baklava, and shawarma sandwiches, to the football club.

Despite the geographical distance, Palestinian identity is very much alive here. "For me, Palestine is everything," Palestino's general manager Diego Yunis told The National.

"We try to do everything in our power to raise awareness of the Palestinian cause, which, in essence, is the origin of our club and we cannot forget it."

The club's badge bears the Palestinian flag and its shirts are covered with Palestinian symbols and the keffiyeh, the corridors are lined with portraits of players whose names – a combination of Spanish and Arabic – echo those of their ancestors and their home.

The club has gained increasing international attention over its stance in support of Gaza since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023.

More than 68,000 Palestinians were killed and most of the enclave was destroyed. A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect about two weeks ago, but violations have continued.

"The images that we see and reach us are terrible and we're sorry this is happening," Mr Yunis said.

Poster reads 'Los Baisanos,' what Palestino fans are known as, 'are the voice of an entire people. Aveen Karim / The National

Founded in 1920 by Palestinian immigrants who predominantly arrived from Bethlehem and Beit Jala, Club Deportivo Palestino has grown into one of Chile's top football teams and is a symbol of identity. Every banner and photo carries a story of families who crossed oceans and a diaspora who kept their heritage alive through sport.

That year, tension began after the League of Nations approved the British Mandate of Palestine and began implementing the Balfour Declaration that promised historic Palestine as a homeland for Jewish people. It became the foundation for the creation of Israel in 1948, leading to the Nakba, in which more than 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes.

The year of their creation is a source of pride for the team. "This shows that Palestinian identity existed before the creation of Israel," said one of the organisers of the stadium tour The National took part in.

Among the first wave of immigrants was Mr Yunis's grandfather, who migrated to Chile from Bethlehem. He first arrived in Argentina by ship and then crossed the tough terrain of the Andes by mule. "That was decades ago but the identity wasn't lost, the taste for all things Palestinian is not lost." Mr Yunis said he was "lucky" to be able to visit his ancestral homeland, describing the trip as the moment that changed his life.

"Being there in Palestine, I said to myself, I have to do something for Palestine and what better way than being where I am today, working at this club?" he said. Today, the team is mainly made up of Chilean players, but there are still some of Palestinian descent.

Rania Sansur is a midfielder with the female team and the Palestinian national team. She became the first Palestino and national team player. "I’ve never been to Palestine but it means a lot, I feel it inside of me. I think also because of the number of Palestinians in Chile, I feel it's like my home," she told The National.

Club Deportivo Palestino player Rania Sansur. Aveen Karim / The National

She spoke about the way the situation in Palestine was affecting her. "There are a lot of innocent people suffering, the same reason why my family had to leave. I believe I dream of a free Palestine, a Palestine filled with happiness and love," Ms Sansur said.

In a familiar diaspora tale, her grandparents also left Bethlehem and Beit Jala in 1920, finding a new home in Chile. But she expressed hope of supporting Palestinians through football. The "team is playing for an entire people who are suffering, for many people who need a source of joy. And we can provide them with that through football."

Politics on a sleeve

The team takes pride in being a symbol of Palestinian resistance and identity, with its slogan of "more than a club, an entire people". Its football games have seen fans hold banners and shout chants in support of Palestine. But in a sport where athletes are penalised for political positions, the club has been no stranger to criticism and punishment.

Chile's Football Federation fined the club in 2014 for shaping the number 1 on the back of their jerseys as a map of Palestine and has been subjected to Israeli criticism. But the players' fierce Palestinian support has caused little criticism inside the country that takes pride in its social activism after years under dictatorship.

"From the president of the club, the directors, the officials, the players, we all know what Palestino means and how important it is to wear the Palestino jersey and not just wear the colours of the Palestinian flag but also the map of Palestine and that’s the most important to us," Mr Yunis said.

Club Deportivo Palestino stadium's press briefing room. Aveen Karim / The National

Testament to the impact of Palestinian-Chileans on the country's social fabric, Chile's President Gabriel Boric has taken a strong stance throughout the Gaza war. In May, he accused Israel of carrying out ethnic cleansing in the enclave and drew parallels between the war and the Holocaust.

The government has also withdrawn its military attaches from Israel but has stopped short of cutting ties. Local media have reported that pressure was mounting behind the scenes, including from the US, over the deterioration of Chilean-Israeli ties.

For Chile's Palestinian community, the team became a gathering point, but over the years has transformed into an established football team, rising through Chile's football leagues and currently ranking sixth in the First Division.

"It's a club that, perhaps, until you're inside, you don't realise its importance and the importance that, regardless of what it can generate within the country, has a huge impact outside its borders," Lucas Bovaglio, Palestino's coach and Argentine football manager, said.

The club is set to entertain fans in the region in December with a friendly match in Doha, organised by Qatar's Generation Amazing Foundation and Years of Culture initiative.

"This is a very special game in the Middle East representing the Palestinian cause and with the Palestino jersey which is the jersey, as I say, of all the Palestinians in the world," Mr Yunis said.

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

Scoreline UAE 2-1 Saudi Arabia UAE Mabkhout 21’, Khalil 59’ Saudi Al Abed (pen) 20’ Man of the match Ahmed Khalil (UAE)

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

FINAL SCORES Fujairah 130 for 8 in 20 overs (Sandy Sandeep 29, Hamdan Tahir 26 no, Umair Ali 2-15) Sharjah 131 for 8 in 19.3 overs (Kashif Daud 51, Umair Ali 20, Rohan Mustafa 2-17, Sabir Rao 2-26)

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dir: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Junior, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen

Four stars

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Unresolved crisis Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president was ousted, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east. Fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed more than 14,000 people. In 2015, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, that ended large-scale hostilities but failed to bring a political settlement of the conflict. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Kiev of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said that implementing it in full would hurt Ukraine.

FIXTURES Saturday, November 3

Japan v New Zealand

Wales v Scotland

England v South Africa

Ireland v Italy Saturday, November 10

Italy v Georgia

Scotland v Fiji

England v New Zealand

Wales v Australia

Ireland v Argentina

France v South Africa Saturday, November 17

Italy v Australia

Wales v Tonga

England v Japan

Scotland v South Africa

Ireland v New Zealand Saturday, November 24

|Italy v New Zealand

Scotland v Argentina

England v Australia

Wales v South Africa

Ireland v United States

France v Fiji

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5