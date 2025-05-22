Pro Palestine protesters demonstrate outside UN headquarters prior to a vote at the General Assembly in New York City on December 12, 2023. AFP
Pro Palestine protesters demonstrate outside UN headquarters prior to a vote at the General Assembly in New York City on December 12, 2023. AFP

News

Preparatory talks in New York to lay ground for Palestinian statehood conference

Diplomatic relations between Israel and France have become increasingly tense

Sunniva Rose
Adla Massoud
Paris | United Nations

May 22, 2025