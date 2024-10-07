King Salman undergoes medical tests for lung condition

Saudi Arabia's King Salman underwent medical tests for a lung condition on Sunday on the recommendation of the Royal Clinics, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

In May, the king also had a lung infection, as well as fever and joint pain, the royal court reported. After the tests at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah that month, the medical team advised that King Salman undertake a programme of treatment and antibiotics until the infection cleared.

King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting on September 27, where he reviewed the establishment of private colleges. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took the meeting on October 1.

A month before that, King Salman was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for a routine check-up.

In May 2022, he was admitted to the same hospital and underwent a colonoscopy, and the “result was sound”, the SPA said.

In March 2022, the king was admitted to hospital for medical tests and doctors changed the batteries in his heart pacemaker.

In July 2020, King Salman had a successful operation to remove his gall bladder after an inflammation.

King Salman, 88, has been on the throne since 2015. Prince Mohammed, 38, was named Crown Prince in 2017.

