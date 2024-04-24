Saudi Arabia's King Salman in hospital for tests

Saudi Arabia's King Salman was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up on Wednesday, the Royal Court said.

The tests were taking place at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for “a few hours”, the Royal Court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“May Allah protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and grant him health and wellness,” the Royal Court said.

In May 2022, the king was admitted to the same hospital and underwent a colonoscopy and the “result was sound”.

He was also admitted to the hospital in March 2022, where he underwent several medical tests and doctors changed the batteries of his pacemaker.

In July 2020, the king had a successful operation to remove his gallbladder after inflammation.

Now aged 88, the king has been on the throne since 2015. His son, Mohammed bin Salman, 38, was named Crown Prince in 2017.