Saudi Arabia's King Salman in hospital for tests

Monarch, who is 88 years old, was last admitted to hospital in May 2022

King Salman during a speech at the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh in November 2020. Reuters

Amr Mostafa author image
Amr Mostafa
Apr 24, 2024
Saudi Arabia's King Salman was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up on Wednesday, the Royal Court said.

The tests were taking place at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for “a few hours”, the Royal Court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“May Allah protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and grant him health and wellness,” the Royal Court said.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman leaves hospital after successful examinations and treatment

In May 2022, the king was admitted to the same hospital and underwent a colonoscopy and the “result was sound”.

He was also admitted to the hospital in March 2022, where he underwent several medical tests and doctors changed the batteries of his pacemaker.

In July 2020, the king had a successful operation to remove his gallbladder after inflammation.

Now aged 88, the king has been on the throne since 2015. His son, Mohammed bin Salman, 38, was named Crown Prince in 2017.

Updated: April 24, 2024, 3:52 PM
Saudi ArabiaKing Salman
