King Salman leaves hospital after successful examinations and treatment

Saudi Arabia's King Salman left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on Sunday after undergoing medical examinations and successfully completing a treatment plan and recovery period.

The king extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to his sons and daughters, the people of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous sentiments and prayers.

He also expressed his appreciation to everyone who called or sent his wishes for health and wellness to their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders of Arab, Islamic and friendly countries.

"May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless him with health and wellness," the royal court said.

King Salman, 86, was admitted to hospital last Saturday for medical tests, including a successful colonoscopy procedure.

King Salman, 86, leaves King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on Sunday after medical tests, treatment and a recovery period. SPA

The "results were fine" the royal court said, and the king was advised by his doctors to stay at the hospital to rest.

A colonoscopy is a test for abnormalities in the large intestine and rectum and can be used to screen for colon cancer among other conditions.