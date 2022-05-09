King Salman 'resting' after successful colonoscopy

Saudi Arabia's King Salman is resting in hospital after undergoing medical tests, including a successful colonoscopy procedure.

The "results were fine" the royal court said late on Sunday, and the king was advised by his doctors to stay at the hospital to rest.

King Salman, 86, was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for medical tests on Saturday.

"May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless him with health and wellness," the royal court said.

A colonoscopy is a test for abnormalities in the large intestine and rectum and can be used to screen for colon cancer among other health conditions.

The Saudi ruler was admitted to the same centre in 2020 to undergo a gallbladder removal operation and doctors replaced the batteries in a pacemaker in March.

Officials in the kingdom expressed their good wishes to the king.

The Haramain Sharifain, the official news outlet for Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, tweeted an image of the king and wished him a speedy recovery.

حفظ الله خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومتعه بالصحة والعافية. pic.twitter.com/iIIjHaXWms — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 8, 2022

Gulf Co-operation Council leaders congratulated King Salman on the successful procedure.

The UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent messages of support, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir Abdullah bin Hamad and Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa sent cables to King Salman congratulating him on the procedure.

Bahrain’s King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad also wished King Salman good health and hoped for further progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia.