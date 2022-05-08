Saudi King Salman enters hospital to undergo medical tests

Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Ismaeel Naar
May 08, 2022

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has entered the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah to undergo some medical examinations, according to a statement from the royal court.

The monarch was last in hospital in March after undergoing several medical tests at the same hospital where doctors also changed the batteries of his pacemaker.

He spent ten days in a hospital in Riyadh at the time, and traveled several weeks later to the seaside megacity project NEOM for a period of rest and recovery.

In July 2020, King Salman underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder after he was first admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital that summer following an inflammation.

Saudi Arabia
