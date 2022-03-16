Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital after medical tests

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has left hospital after undergoing several medical tests, according to the royal court.

The royal court statement said King Salman underwent several medical tests at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh where doctors also changed the batteries of his pacemaker.

“He - may God preserve him - is scheduled to undergo several days of rest according to the treatment plan,” the statement added.

In July 2020, King Salman underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder after he was first admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital that summer following an inflammation.