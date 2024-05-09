LATEST UPDATES
Nick Donaldson / The National

Yokohama v Al Ain live: UAE side in Japan for first leg of ACL final

Follow build-up to Saturday as UAE club set sights on winning continent's top prize for second time

KEY INFO
  • First leg on Saturday May 11 at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium in Tokyo
  • Saturday's match kicks off at 8pm local time (2pm UAE)
  • Al Ain last won AFC Champions League in 2003
  • Yokohama appearing in first final
  • Second leg on May 25
  • Both legs will be shown on Abu Dhabi TV in UAE
Updated: May 10, 2024, 6:14 AM