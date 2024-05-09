Updated: May 10, 2024, 6:14 AM
Yokohama v Al Ain live: UAE side in Japan for first leg of ACL final
Follow build-up to Saturday as UAE club set sights on winning continent's top prize for second time
KEY INFO
- First leg on Saturday May 11 at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium in Tokyo
- Saturday's match kicks off at 8pm local time (2pm UAE)
- Al Ain last won AFC Champions League in 2003
- Yokohama appearing in first final
- Second leg on May 25
- Both legs will be shown on Abu Dhabi TV in UAE
FULL COVERAGE