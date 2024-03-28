Dying in Gaza's sea: The desperate chase for aid packages

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Mohammed Masoud fought for his life in the sea off Gaza to retrieve parachuted aid packages and survived. Twelve others were not fortunate enough to return to the shore.

With the scarcity of food and increasing fears of famine nearly six months into Israel's relentless war, many in the ravaged Palestinian territory are often risking their lives to swim for long distances to secure the much-needed supplies.

“I saw death with my own eyes in the sea when I went after the aid," Mr Masoud, 35, told The National.

“In front of me in the sea, I saw young people drowning and dying. I couldn't do anything to help them.

"The sea was pulling them in and most of us didn't know how to swim."

The father of four is from Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, where famine is expected to hit by the end of May if a ceasefire is not reached and urgent aid delivered, a UN-backed report said this month.

Over the past 24 weeks, the residents of the north have endured miserable conditions under a relentless Israeli bombardment supporting the military's ground offensive in the area.

Most of the residents of the northern parts, including Gaza city, have fled to the south. The 300,000 or so who have remained have been cut off almost completely from aid since the outbreak of the war in October.

The critical circumstances have compelled international entities and humanitarian organisations to seek other way to deliver aid to Gaza.

One part of these relief efforts includes dropping aid packages, which occasionally fall into the sea.

According to Gaza's health authorities, 12 people drowned in the past few weeks while trying to reach the aid dropped in the ocean. Mahmoud Ibrahim, 20, was one of them.

The young Palestinian, living in the northern area of Beit Lahia, was his family's sole breadwinner.

He would venture out to bring food and drink home to his parents and sisters.

Despite suffering from speech and hearing problems, he was always "distributing kindness … and running to help others", his father, Fathi Ibrahim told the National.

"Mahmoud used to go to chase the airdrops," Mr Ibrahim said. “The day he became a martyr, I told him not to go into the sea because he didn't know how to swim.

"As the young men told us, Mahmoud failed to get the aid that had landed on land. After despair, he decided to go into the sea."

His family was unaware of his fate throughout the day until men told them of his disappearance. The next day, the waves took his body and several others ashore.

“My message to the world is that the injustice to us, the Palestinian people, must stop," said Mahmoud's mourning father.

Palestinians gather on a beach as they collect aid dropped into Gaza. Reuters

Gaza was already highly dependent on aid before the war broke out in October after a Hamas attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel.

More than 32,400 people have since been killed by Israeli fire, and aid deliveries, controlled by Israel, have been reduced to a trickle.

Palestinians have resorted to grinding animal feed to make flour, while hundreds of others have been shot dead by the Israeli military while waiting for food aid.

At least 27 people, most of them children, have starved to death in Gaza's hospitals, according to Gaza's health authorities.

At the shore, Omar Al Daour was watching an aid drop operation, but when the packages dropped into the sea, he decided not to chase the boxes because he was afraid of drowning.

“The weather was very cold and the waves were very high.," said Mr Al Daour, a father of three from northern Gaza.

"Eventually, everyone who came out was dead."