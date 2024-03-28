Abbas approves formation of new Palestinian government

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has approved the formation of a new government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

The new cabinet will be sworn in on Sunday, official Wafa news agency reported.

Mr Abbas, known widely as Abu Mazen, has been under pressure from the US and others to reform the Palestinian Authority so it can be involved in a postwar settlement that could lead to it administering Gaza, where Hamas has ruled since 2007.

Mr Mustafa will also serve as foreign minister, replacing Riyad Al Maliki.

Zyad Mahmoud Mohamed will serve as interior minister, Omar Akram Al Bitar as finance minister, Sharhabeel Yousef Saad Eddin as justice minister and Majid Awni Mohamed as health minister.

On March 14, Mr Mustafa, seen by many as a technocrat who has long advised President Mahmoud Abbas on economic matters, was appointed the new Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the occupied West Bank.

The US had welcomed the appointment and hopes a reform cabinet will be formed soon, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement issued by the White House.

"A reformed Palestinian Authority is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people and establishing the conditions for stability in both the West Bank and Gaza," the statement added.

The Palestinian Authority has long battled accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

Mr Mustafa has served as a senior economic adviser to Mr Abbas for almost two decades and is seen as a financial specialist.

Born in 1954 in the village of Saffarin near Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, Mr Mustafa received his education in Iraq and the US before a long career in finance and business.

He has led the Palestine Investment Fund since 2009. The fund was established by the PA in 2003 to promote the growth of infrastructure, real estate and telecoms in the Palestinian territories.

Mr Mustafa founded the Palestine Telecommunications Company (PalTel), alongside other businesses including Wataniya Mobile/Ooredoo Palestine.

He was deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2014 and is an independent member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Executive Committee.

Despite serving as deputy prime minister, Mr Mustafa is seen as having no close links to the main political factions in Palestinian politics: Fatah, the most important party in the PLO, or its rival Hamas, which is now the target of Israel's war on the enclave.