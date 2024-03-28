Israel-Gaza war live: Most Americans now oppose Israel's war in Gaza

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/SF55DZZRVRGEPNJ7FAQX5V7XGA.jpg"><figcaption>Protesters gather at the Freedom Plaza to show support for Palestine. Getty Images</figcaption></figure></p><p>Opposition to Israel's war in Gaza is growing in the US, with a Gallup poll finding a majority of Americans are against Israel's assaults in the Palestinian enclave.&nbsp;</p><p>Fifty-five per cent of respondents said they disapprove of "Israel's military action in Gaza", up from 45 per cent in November.&nbsp;</p><p>Only 36 per cent of Americans support Israel's actions, according to the Gallup findings, down from 50 per cent in November.&nbsp;</p><p>Four per cent have no opinion, it added.&nbsp;</p><p>The poll was completed before the UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.</p><p>Support for Israel is declining across the political spectrum, Gallup found.&nbsp;</p><p>Republican support for Israel's actions in Gaza dropped from 71 per cent in November to 64 per cent in March, while Democrat support dropped from 36 per cent to 18 per cent.&nbsp;</p><p>More people are now "closely" following media coverage the war, according to the survey.&nbsp;</p><p>72 per cent of people say they closely follow news of the war in Gaza, while one-third are following the situation "very closely".</p>