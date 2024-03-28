Live Blog
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag near the White House during the "March on Washington for Gaza" in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. - Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Most Americans now oppose Israel's war in Gaza

Landmark poll shows sharp drop in support

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Majority of Americans oppose Israel's war in Gaza, poll finds
  • Cross-border clashes kill 16 in Lebanon and one in Israel
  • Three injured in occupied West Bank shooting
  • US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
  • International pressure on Israel will not work, Netanyahu warns Hamas
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490, with 74,889 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: March 28, 2024, 7:37 AM