Arab ministerial delegation in China urges end to war in Gaza

Arab and Muslim ministers called on Monday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as their delegation visited Beijing on the first leg of a tour to push for an end to hostilities and to allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

The officials holding meetings with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday are from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, among others.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Al Shoukry landed in Beijing on Monday morning, Cairo's foreign ministry announced, saying he was joined by members of the "Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee entitled to internationally support the efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza".

The delegation, which is set to meet officials representing the permanent members of the UN Security Council, is also piling pressure on the West to reject Israel's justification of its actions against Palestinians as self-defence.

About 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's massive aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200.

Several hundred tonnes of aid have been reaching the besieged aid through Rafah on the Egypt-Israel border since October 21. However, thousands of tonnes are required per week for the enclave's 2.3 million residents. Aid is currently held up by Israeli demands to inspect lorries entering the strip, as well as their demand that aid transfers must be met with the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh this month also urged the International Criminal Court to investigate "war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is committing" in the Palestinian territories.

Saudi Arabia has sought to press the United States and Israel for an end to hostilities in Gaza, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gathered Arab and Muslim leaders to reinforce that message.

The summit also demanded an end to the siege of Gaza, access for humanitarian aid, and a halt to the sale of arms to Israel.