UAE aid convoy bound for Gaza heads to Rafah crossing

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A convoy of lorries carrying aid sent from the UAE has set off from Al Arish in Egypt for the Rafah crossing.

Ten lorries set off carrying 252 tonnes of the supplies bound for Gaza, including 16,800 food parcels that will benefit about 84,000 people.

Three other lorries are carrying tents into the strip.

Once the supplies reach Gaza they will be distributed under Emirati supervision as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, a directive issued by President Sheikh Mohamed to provide humanitarian support to Gaza.

A total of thirteen lorries have set off for the Rafah crossing. Wam

The UAE continues to send relief to Gaza amid the war with Israel and has so far sent 49 aircraft containing vital supplies.

Read more Online registration opens for UAE medics to volunteer in war-hit Gaza

Earlier this week, the UAE announced plans to build three desalination plants in Gaza.

Each will have a production capacity of 200,000 gallons a day, which will supply 300,000 people with drinking water when all three are operational.

The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence said the plants are being built in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.