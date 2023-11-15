Biden and Xi to meet at Apec with focus on trade, climate change and Iran

US President Joe Biden will meet China's President Xi Jinping in California on Wednesday as they aim to ease friction between the two nations and address major challenges including trade, climate change and Iran, among other issues.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum amid a period of fraught relations.

Despite a flurry of diplomatic efforts in recent months, relations between the US and China have been strained. Earlier this year, the US shot down what it described as a spy balloon belonging to China. This was followed by a visit by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives at the time, to Taiwan.

“We're all expecting that this will be a productive discussion today,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a call.

“And hopefully, a precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward.”

Mr Kirby said the two leaders would tackle issues including climate change and human rights.

“I think he can fully expect that the President will raise our concerns over human rights in China to include the issue of the Uighurs,” Mr Kirby said.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden framed the meeting as an example of “re-establishing American leadership in the world is taking hold”.

China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has significant leverage over Iran – a backer of Hamas.

Amid US concerns that the Israel-Gaza war could widen into a regional conflict, Mr Biden views China as critical to helping ensure that Tehran does not fully get involved in the conflict.