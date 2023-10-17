Putin arrives in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for a summit to mark the 10th anniversary of China's flagship global trade project.

Chinese state media reported that the Russian leader, who rarely travels abroad, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and attend the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.

China is hosting the summit to mark 10 years since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing's ambitious project to construct global infrastructure networks that connect Asia with Africa and Europe via a land “economic belt” and a “maritime silk road”.

Mr Putin told Chinese state media ahead of his visit that he sees Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects as a sign of China's “desire for co-operation” abroad.

Russia has sought to strengthen its trade links with China and the Asian continent to make up for a loss of trade with the EU since its invasion of Ukraine.

Trade between the two countries rose 30 per cent in the first half of 2023 and is expected to exceed $200 billion by the end of the year, according to the Russian government.

A key project for Russia is the proposed Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, which will take natural gas from Russia to China via Mongolia.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Performers dance as Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez arrives at Beijing's airport on Tuesday for the Belt and Road Forum in China. Getty Images

Leaders descend on Beijing

More than 130 countries and international organisations are set to attend the Belt and Road Forum, which is expected to produce a series of trade agreements.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, is heading the UAE delegation.

The UAE is primed to play a key role in the development of the BRI.

In 2019, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the UAE and China had agreed deals worth $3.4 billion (Dh12.49bn) to bolster their economic ties.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was among other global leaders arriving in Beijing.

Mr Orban, the only leader from the EU attending the forum, was hailed by Mr Xi as a “friend” of China.

“We consider you as a friend. You have actively supported jointly building the Belt and Road, and made contributions to promoting high-quality development of the Belt and Road co-operation,” said Mr Xi.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is also in Beijing after inaugurating one of the most prominent BRI projects in his home country this month – a high-speed 142-kilometre railway between Jakarta and Bandung.

The president of Argentina, which joined BRI just last year, will also attend the forum.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Kenyan President William Ruto are also in Beijing for the forum.