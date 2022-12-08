Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, the second day of his state visit to the kingdom.

Prince Mohammed met Mr Xi at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The Chinese leader was given a guard of honour.

The two leaders shook hands before Prince Mohammed led Mr Xi inside to meet King Salman.

It is Mr Xi's third foreign trip since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He arrived in the kingdom on Wednesday and was given a lavish welcome as his plane received an escort from four Royal Saudi Air Force jets.

Mr Xi's plane was then escorted to the runway by six aerobatic group jets that created green smoke trails, a display broadcast on Saudi state television.

Mr Xi was welcomed by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of sovereign wealth fund PIF.

The Chinese President said he was pleased to be visiting the kingdom for the first time since 2016 and extended his “sincere greetings and best wishes” to the government and its people.

“China and the Arab states will continue to uphold humanity’s common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom,” said Mr Xi after arriving at the palace.

“We each respect the sovereignty, development path, history and cultural traditions between us.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom was looking forward to working with China, the GCC and Arab nations during Mr Xi’s visit.

The work will be conducted through the summits hosted by Riyadh “to intensify co-operation in the political, economic, social and development fields”, he said.