‘No country in a crisis like Lebanon,’ says WHO’s Tedros in Beirut

Lebanon's economic meltdown and multiple crises are causing an “alarming brain drain” and shortages of supplies that mean hospitals are operating at 50 per cent of their capacity, World Health Organisation head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.

After a visit to Lebanon to see the "dire" situation, he said the former Middle Eastern medical hub not only faced the problem of doctors, nurses and medical staff moving overseas but was also short on essential resources and medicines.

Dr Tedros said the country of 6 million — including more than 1 million Syrian refugees — needed emergency and development support.

“A brain drain is occurring at an alarming speed," said he said. "Almost 40 per cent of skilled medical doctors and almost 30 per cent of registered nurses have already left the country either permanently or temporarily."

Hospitals have been warning for months that a shortage of staff would exacerbate the crisis already ravaging the medical sector.

“Just today, we were told that two open-heart surgeries were cancelled because of limited fuel at the facility where they were planned to take place," the WHO head said. "Basic and life-saving medicines are in short supply, with restrictions in foreign currency severely limiting importation of medicines and medical goods."

For months, pharmacy shelves have been bare, hit by panic buying, hoarding or price gouging and a lack of imports because of the economic crisis that has seen banks suspend international payments, the value of the national currency drop over 90 per cent and the government runs low on foreign reserves to fund imports.

On Friday, Dr Tedros visited a rebuilt WHO warehouse in Karantina, an area of Beirut devastated by a huge port explosion last year that killed hundreds and further depleted the country’s already struggling health sector.

The warehouse, which stored drugs and medical supplies, was destroyed in the blast and rebuilt with donor assistance.

At least 214 people were killed and about 6,500 others wounded on August 4 last year when a shipment of ammonium nitrate carelessly stocked at the Beirut port for years ignited and caused the blast.

Dr Tedros said the Lebanese people were not only struggling with the financial and political crises but also with the impact of the port explosion and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is heavy. This is very heavy,” he said. “I don’t know if there is any country in such a situation, which is really dire.”

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for more than a year. A new government was named last week.

It vowed to make talks with the International Monetary Fund, which could open doors to assistance from donors, a priority.