Lebanon: fuel shortages 'worse than ever' amid sharp price increase

Lebanon’s fuel crisis worsened on Saturday as most petrol stations remained closed and drivers slept outside the few that opened in the hope of buying some of the scarce quantities available.

The shortages persisted a day after a recently formed government announced a 38 per cent price hike on fuel amid confusion on the lifting of subsidies.

“It’s the worst situation now. They increased the price and there is no fuel,” said taxi company owner Toufic Moussa, who drove more than 40 kilometres south of Beirut to the coastal city of Saida to buy fuel on the black market, costing him over four times more than the new official price.

Shortages have caused long queues in front of petrol stations in previous months but seemed to worsen suddenly on Saturday, when even less fuel was available.

“We are used to standing in line for a long time but at the end they fill our tank. Now they give us 20 or 25 litres,” said Mohamed Kreidieh, another taxi driver.

Mr Kreidieh waited in line at a petrol station from 3am to 3pm on Sunday to fill up less than a third of his car's tank. This will only last him a day.

“The situation is very bad. It’s worse than a week ago,” he said.

Over half of the petrol stations in Beirut and towns surrounding it were closed on Saturdays, according to taxi drivers The National spoke to.

This can be explained in part by the General Directorate of Oil’s decision to close fuel delivery companies on Thursday, said George Brax, a spokesman for the station owners’ union, who did not give further details on the move. Lebanese daily L’Orient Le Jour reported the directorate wanted to do an inventory of the country’s fuel stocks.

The Energy Ministry’s decision to hike prices came at noon on Friday, meaning delivery companies, which are closed on the weekend, only had time to operate in the afternoon, Mr Brax told The National.

Lebanon’s top officials, including its central bank governor and president, struck a deal on August 21 to change the dollar exchange rate for fuel imports from 3,900 to 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, increasing prices at the time by 66 per cent overnight.

The decision, which cost the government $225 million, was expected to remain in place until late September as the cash-strapped central bank attempts to gradually lift subsidies on food, medicine and fuel, that had been put in place at the start of the country’s worst-ever economic crisis in 2019.

The value of Lebanon’s local currency has plummeted in the past two years.

Despite no public announcement by officials, Friday’s move signals a decision by the central bank to shift the exchange rate for fuel imports from 8,000 to 12,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, said Mr Brax.

“I believe that subsidies will be totally lifted by the end of the month,” he said. A central bank spokesperson was not available for comment.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that tankers laden with 84,000 tonnes of fuel from Iraq had started discharging on Saturday at the state-run power plants of Deir Ammar and Zahrani.

In parallel, in a move that was solely organised by Hezbollah, a local political party that also operates a powerful militia, Iranian fuel started arriving by truck from Syria on Friday, despite US sanctions targeting the fuel transfers.

But importers previously told The National that quantities only represent a fraction of the country’s needs.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati told CNN on Friday that while Hezbollah’s move “makes him sad” because it violates Lebanon’s sovereignty, he is not concerned by US sanctions “because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government”.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Try out the test yourself Q1 Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the interest rate was 2 per cent per year. After five years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow?

a) More than $102

b) Exactly $102

c) Less than $102

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer Q2 Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1 per cent per year and inflation was 2 per cent per year. After one year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account?

a) More than today

b) Exactly the same as today

c) Less than today

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer Q4 Do you think that the following statement is true or false? “Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”

a) True

b) False

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer The “Big Three” financial literacy questions were created by Professors Annamaria Lusardi of the George Washington School of Business and Olivia Mitchell, of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Answers: Q1 More than $102 (compound interest). Q2 Less than today (inflation). Q3 False (diversification).

Company profile Name: Tharb Started: December 2016 Founder: Eisa Alsubousi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Luxury leather goods Initial investment: Dh150,000 from personal savings

Essentials

