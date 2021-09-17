What reforms does Lebanon need to win international support?

When French President Emmanuel Macron set out an ambitious road map to save Lebanon from economic collapse and rebuild Beirut after a deadly blast last year, the first step he required from politicians was to form a government capable of enacting reforms.

Such a step would have granted Lebanon access to billions of dollars in debt relief, loans and other projects at a time of severe financial crisis.

One year later, Lebanon’s fragmented political parties have finally agreed on a cabinet headed by three-time Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

But 13 months of stalling as politicians squabbled for ministerial portfolios have eroded the international community’s trust in the country’s leadership as the economic crisis worsened.

Economic collapse has devalued the local currency, pushed more than 70 per cent of the population into poverty and created shortages of subsidised goods such as fuel and medicine, imported in scarce dollars.

Experts and diplomats have told The National they are cautiously optimistic about the new government, and will be closely monitoring its first actions in the coming weeks.

“What's expected from this government is very simple: holding proper elections on time and engaging with the IMF, because it’s the only way out of the crisis,” Sami Nader, Director of Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs said.

Mr Mikati on Friday vowed to hold the 2022 parliamentary elections on time last week. Lebanon’s last elections held in 2018 had been postponed for five years.

IMF negotiations

Diplomatic sources and experts have all told The National that the priority for the government should be restarting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The previous government had launched talks last year to secure a programme that would lift the country out of crisis after Lebanon defaulted for the first time on its debt.

Deliberations broke down when the government, parliament and the central bank quarrelled over the numbers of the central bank’s losses.

“Whatever they do, the most important thing is that the ministers agree on an economic plan,” Mr Nader said, pointing out that when negotiations crashed last year, the government itself was split on the matter.

To secure an IMF programme, Lebanon would need to make sweeping reforms that have been demanded by international lenders and western countries for years.

These include overhauling a bloated public sector, starting with the country’s bankrupt public electricity company. Electricite du Liban's budget takes up roughly a quarter of Lebanon's annual public debt yet the country has not had 24-hour electricity in thirty years. Other reforms include tackling corruption and a forensic audit of the central bank.

While the new Finance Minister signed a new audit contract this week, a previous attempt last year ended in failure. The central bank refused to provide Alvarez & Marsal with the proper paperwork to conduct the audit, citing banking secrecy concerns.

The new government’s economic team has a background close to the IMF and World Bank, which is a positive sign, a Middle Eastern diplomatic source told The National.

“But the political decision making process is controlled by Hezbollah,” they said.

The Iran-backed group has previously said it will not oppose an IMF package but Hezbollah has an anti-American ideology and generally opposes austerity measures.

“This shall create challenges for the government and the Lebanese people don't have the luxury of time,” they said.

One of the early jobs for the government is to update its financial recovery plan and go forward to the negotiations table with the IMF with unified numbers for the banking sector's losses.

Any real steps taken with the IMF, World Bank and creditors will give positive impressions regionally and internationally, the source said

“Donors have always expressed their readiness to support when such steps are taken.”

The Lebanese pound is officially pegged at 1,507.5 to the dollar and BdL currently finances wheat and some medicine imports at that exchange rate.

The IMF will likely ask to remove this peg, because it is no longer sustainable and does not represent the real value of the Lebanese pound, which has fallen by about 90 per cent. This essentially means lifting subsidies, which is another requirement from the international community.

“But politically speaking, these are very costly measures. Especially before elections,” the source said.

Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled in eight months, after which the current government will resign.

“Given the government’s short term in office, the best anticipated result is a wise management of the crisis.”

Lifting subsidies

Lebanon has been reeling from shortages of subsidised fuel and medicine because the central bank does not have enough foreign currencies to continue financing imports of subsidised goods. The country relies on fuel to generate electricity.

Shortages of petrol have created long power cuts, sometimes up to 24 hours per day, hindering the work of hospitals and creating hour-long queues at the gas station.

An IMF programme will likely go hand in hand with lifting subsidies and replacing them with social safety nets for the poor to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

Parliament approved in June more than half a billion dollars in cash assistance to finance ration cards for 500,000 families, partly expected to be financed by BDL’s dwindling foreign currency reserves.

A Western source said that the way that ration card money will be disbursed will be “an important test.”

“There are fears that during an election year, the cards could be used for political purposes,” the source said.

Lebanon’s entrenched political class has been internationally criticised for corruption and mismanaging the country’s finances, leading it to financial ruin.

The country does not have a unified list of needy families. Sectarian political parties often use financial aid to maintain their clientelistic networks.

Mr Macron had invested significant political capital to devise a French roadmap to save Lebanon that is backed by the international community.

As Lebanese politicians failed to implement reforms, France and the EU ramped up the pressure with threats of sanctions on political figures obstructing government formation and engaging in corruption, with the goal of pressing for reform.

After government was formed, the French presidency issued a statement stressing “the need for all political leaders to abide by the commitments they have made to allow the implementation of the reforms necessary to prepare Lebanon's future and enable the international community to provide it with decisive assistance.”

Economic reforms

Diplomatic sources said they will be watching especially closely the government’s ministerial statement to gauge its resolve to deal with the crisis.

The plan, which has not been made public, outlines the government’s agenda for the country and should be discussed and approved by parliament next week.

Mr Mikati has said before that IMF negotiations and reform would be on the agenda.

Another test for the new government is how it will allocate over $1.1 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) — an IMF asset — which was scheduled to be delivered in dollars on Thursday.

“What they will be used for will be a revealing test for the international community,” the Western diplomat said.

He added that passing a budget for the year 2021 and 2022 is another measure of good governance the international community expects from the government.

Lebanon did not pass a budget for the year 2021.

BOSH!'s pantry essentials Nutritional yeast This is Firth's pick and an ingredient he says, "gives you an instant cheesy flavour". He advises making your own cream cheese with it or simply using it to whip up a mac and cheese or wholesome lasagne. It's available in organic and specialist grocery stores across the UAE. Seeds "We've got a big jar of mixed seeds in our kitchen," Theasby explains. "That's what you use to make a bolognese or pie or salad: just grab a handful of seeds and sprinkle them over the top. It's a really good way to make sure you're getting your omegas." Umami flavours "I could say soya sauce, but I'll say all umami-makers and have them in the same batch," says Firth. He suggests having items such as Marmite, balsamic vinegar and other general, dark, umami-tasting products in your cupboard "to make your bolognese a little bit more 'umptious'". Onions and garlic "If you've got them, you can cook basically anything from that base," says Theasby. "These ingredients are so prevalent in every world cuisine and if you've got them in your cupboard, then you know you've got the foundation of a really nice meal." Your grain of choice Whether rice, quinoa, pasta or buckwheat, Firth advises always having a stock of your favourite grains in the cupboard. "That you, you have an instant meal and all you have to do is just chuck a bit of veg in."

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

