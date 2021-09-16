Trucks carrying Iranian fuel arrive in Lebanon

Hezbollah has worked with Iran to ease Lebanon's energy crisis

Hezbollah flags flutter on a closed gas station as the first truck carrying Iranian fuel reached Lebanon today. Photo: Reuters

Aya Iskandarani
Sep 16, 2021

The first trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil have crossed the Syrian border into Lebanon, Hezbollah's TV broadcaster said on Thursday.

A convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil entered Lebanon, al-Manar TV said. Iran-backed Hezbollah said a ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday.

A procession and festivities planned by the Hezbollah today to mark the trucks' arrival have been cancelled, after Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah issued a statement late last night urging restraint, spokeswoman Rana Al Sahely told The National.

While the arrival of the fuel will ease Lebanon's crippling energy crisis, Hezbollah's opponents have said it will expose the country to the risk of US sanctions.

Read More
Lebanon’s electricity sector teeters on the brink of collapse
Iran fuel shipment to Lebanon 'will only last days,' say experts

Nasrallah said last month the group will arrange three tankers carrying Iranian fuel to come into Lebanon.

Image 1 of 7

Motorists crowd at a gas station trying to get fuel for their vehicles as supplies are rationed in Beirut.

Taking the land route from Syria allows the Lebanese government to avoid dealing directly with a product under US sanctions, experts said.

Still, the ships carry fuel oil that can only serve Lebanon's needs for three days, Lebanese fuel importers and private generator owners told The National.

Updated: September 16th 2021, 6:58 AM
Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

MENALebanonIranHezbollah
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Trucks carrying Iranian fuel arrive in Lebanon
Trucks carrying Iranian fuel arrive in Lebanon
An image that illustrates this article Families of Beirut blast victims accuse ex-PM of evading investigation
Families of Beirut blast victims accuse ex-PM of evading investigation
An image that illustrates this article Ministerial plan to save Lebanon to be signed on Thursday
Ministerial plan to save Lebanon to be signed on Thursday
An image that illustrates this article Climate change is slowly killing the iconic Lebanese cedar tree
Climate change is slowly killing the iconic Lebanese cedar tree