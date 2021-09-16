Trucks carrying Iranian fuel arrive in Lebanon

Hezbollah flags flutter on a closed gas station as the first truck carrying Iranian fuel reached Lebanon today. Photo: Reuters

The first trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil have crossed the Syrian border into Lebanon, Hezbollah's TV broadcaster said on Thursday.

A convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil entered Lebanon, al-Manar TV said. Iran-backed Hezbollah said a ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday.

A procession and festivities planned by the Hezbollah today to mark the trucks' arrival have been cancelled, after Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah issued a statement late last night urging restraint, spokeswoman Rana Al Sahely told The National.

While the arrival of the fuel will ease Lebanon's crippling energy crisis, Hezbollah's opponents have said it will expose the country to the risk of US sanctions.

Nasrallah said last month the group will arrange three tankers carrying Iranian fuel to come into Lebanon.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Motorists crowd at a gas station trying to get fuel for their vehicles as supplies are rationed in Beirut.

Taking the land route from Syria allows the Lebanese government to avoid dealing directly with a product under US sanctions, experts said.

Still, the ships carry fuel oil that can only serve Lebanon's needs for three days, Lebanese fuel importers and private generator owners told The National.

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million