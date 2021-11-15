Jordan king pardons everyone charged with insulting him

Jordan’s King Abdullah has pardoned 155 people convicted of insulting him, the royal court announced on Sunday.

The decree said that the "special pardon" means all 155 individuals convicted of the offence in the kingdom will be set free.

Insulting the king, as well as "slandering" the authorities and foreign leaders whether verbally, in writing or online, is punishable by up to three years in prison.

In October, King Abdullah told authorities to prepare the pardon of all those convicted of speaking against him.

It is not the first time the king has commented on such cases.

Read more Prince Charles and Camilla announce Middle East trip

In April this year, a court overturned a case against a woman who had been arrested on charges of insulting the monarch, after a dispute with another driver led her to say that “my father is better than the king and the whole world”.

The case sparked outrage on social media after she was initially sentenced to more than a year in jail. On appeal, the court ruled that she had not in any way meant to insult the country's ruler with her remarks.

The woman told AFP news agency at the time that King Abdullah rang her after the case and told her: “You should be proud of your father.”

She said she told him in return that she is “proud of His Majesty the King as the father of every Jordanian man and woman.”